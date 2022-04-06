The top MLB Opening Day Promo Codes & Betting Offers

Commercial content. 21+.



New York Post readers can get their hands on a load of great betting offers and promotions ahead of MLB opening day 2022. Check out how to claim, and get involved in the action.



Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000 New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.



Get up to $1100 in first bet insurance New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



Bet $10 Get $200 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Get two Risk-Free Bets up to $2,000 New players only, 21 or older. Available in CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply.



100% First Deposit Match up to $250 with promo code NYPBONUS New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, MI, AZ, VA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.



Claim a $1,000 Risk-Free Bet 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Bet $5, Win $150 for J. Spieth, R. McIlroy or D. Johnson to make the cut at the Masters 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply

Betting on the 2022 MLB Season?

MLB Opening Day: The Preview



The wait is over, baseball is back. Heavy rain may have postponed the Yankees game until Friday, but there’s plenty of action on the opening day of the 2022 MLB season to get stuck into.

One New York team will take to the field on opening day, as the Mets travel to DC to take on the Nationals. The Mets are expected to contend for the National League East title while the Nationals are rebuilding, two differing bullpens. The first of many contests between two divisional rivals, both teams will be eager to set the stage for the upcoming season.

Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs have the honor of kicking off the new campaign and pits a team building a National League Central dynasty against one embarking upon another rebuilding project.

The Brewers will begin the pursuit of their fifth straight playoff berth and second consecutive NL Central championship and look strong this year. Multiple World Series rings seemed likely when the Cubs finally snapped their 108-year championship drought in 2016.

The past five seasons have been an exercise in diminishing returns for Chicago, which made the playoffs in 2017, 2018, and 2020 but hasn’t won a round since a Division Series triumph over the Washington Nationals in 2017.

Strap yourself in for another hectic season of stolen bases, strikeouts, and homers.

MLB Opening Day: The Schedule

Cubs vs. Brewers, 2:20 p.m.

Nationals vs. Mets, 4:05 p.m.

Royals vs. Guardians, 4:10 p.m.

Cardinals vs. Pirates, 4:15 p.m.

Braves vs. Reds, 8:08 p.m.

Angels vs. Astros, 9:38 p.m.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres, 9:40 p.m

Top MLB Opening Day betting bonuses ranked



1. BetMGM – $1,000 Risk-Free Major League Baseball Bet

<br />

A fantastic risk-free first sports bet up to $1,000 is available to new customers. By using the BetMGM bonus code NPBONUS, new customers can take advantage of this amazing offer.

This means that if your wager wins, you keep all of the winnings, but even if it loses, you will get your entire stack back as free bets. BetMGM’s sign-up offer is one of the most competitive out there, providing new customers with a great welcome to life with BetMGM.

2. Caesars – $1,1000 first bet insurance



<br />

Bettors new to Caesars Sportsbook will be able to take advantage of bet insurance on your first MAsters wager, up to a value of $1,100. All you have to do is follow the link above, and use the promo code NPBONUSCZR in order to claim.

When it comes to risk-free bet offers, Caesars’ offer is certainly one of the best, with a very generous offer getting your new sportsbook account off to a great start. You will not find a higher sum anywhere else in New York.

3. FanDuel – $1,000 risk free bet

<br />

The FanDuel new customer promo code allows new customers to claim a risk-free first bet up to $1000. With this offer, there are also no minimum odds for your first bet, or any wagering requirements for any winnings associated with your free bets.

If your first bet is a winner, you can withdraw those winning funds straight away. If your first bet loses, you will be refunded the entire stake in free bets.

4. WynnBet – Bet $10, Win $200 in Free bets

<br />

By using the WynnBet promo code whilst creating your new sportsbook account, you can get $200 in free bets. Fancy the Mets to get off to a perfect start? Or will the Yankees miss out on opening day delight? Wager $10 on Major League Basebal at odds of -120 or greater, and you’ll receive $200 in free bets!

PointsBet – Claim $2,000 in risk-free bets

<br />

By using the PointsBet promo code whilst creating your new sportsbook account, you can get up to $2000 in risk free bets. These come in the form of two different bets, with one risk free $500 fixed-odds bet, the regular way of betting.

The other is a risk-free bet up to $1500 on PointsBetting bets. For those unfamiliar to PointsBetting, it’s a brand-new way to bet that was first introduced by PointsBet themselves.

BetRivers – Up to $250 first deposit match

<br />

Plain and simple, using the BetRivers Sportsbook promo code whilst creating your new sportsbook account, you can get a first deposit match up to $250.

BetRivers sign up offer is one of the easiest to claim, and with a healthy amount of free bets to play with, this gives new customers the best start to the new MLB season.

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps