The story behind Mets closer Edwin Diaz’s ‘Narco’ entrance

It was hard to miss the 50-plus members of the Diaz family filling up several rows in two lower-level sections at Citi Field over the past three days.

They were the ones donning the shirts depicting half of Edwin Diaz’s Mets jersey and half displaying his brother Alexis Diaz’s uniform with the Reds.

Their father, Edwin Sr., and paternal grandfather, Jose Luis Diaz, chatted with Post Sports+ during Wednesday’s series finale between the two teams, a disappointing third consecutive game in which neither sibling saw any action.

That also means that one of the highlights in Flushing this summer didn’t take place. But like most Mets fans these days, both elders beamed when asked about the growing phenomenon that has become of Edwin Diaz’s trumpet-blaring entrance song — “Narco” by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet.

“I hope it becomes for the Mets fans what Mariano’s song meant to Yankee fans,” Edwin Diaz Sr. said, referring, of course, to Mariano Rivera’s usage of the opening strains of “Enter Sandman” as an entrance theme for much of his incomparable career in The Bronx. “But everyone here really seems to love and enjoy Edwin’s song, too. To have that happen in New York has been very special for him.”

Diaz’s son made similar references about Rivera’s association with the metal classic this week. While noting that he and “Narco” have “a long way to go,” he told NBC Sports, “I know my walk-up song is really good, but ‘Sandman’ was really special. He had like 650 saves with that song.”

An all-time record 652 to be exact, plus — and most important — 42 more in postseason play with a 0.70 ERA over 96 relief appearances. A long way to go, indeed.

“Mariano was big-time, and I think nobody can compare with him as a closer,” Edwin Diaz told Post Sports+ after Wednesday’s 10-2 win over the Reds. “He’s the best of all time, and I’m not seeing my song being better than his because it all started with his song. The biggest thing is Mariano had a great career in the regular season, but in the postseason he was even better than that. Unhittable.

“I think this year will be my first postseason, and I’m looking forward to helping my team win. I really want to pitch in those types of games, too. … I like to pitch with pressure, and I know those games will be high-leverage all the time. But we’ll be ready.”

The soundtrack to that closing run will continue to feature perhaps the game’s hottest musical accompaniment. Mets closers have utilized popular entrance songs before over the years — such as Billy Wagner (also “Enter Sandman”), John Franco (Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode”) and Armando Benitez (ahem, “Who Let the Dogs Out?”). But team historian Jay Horwitz said “none came close” to the current interest in and fanfare surrounding “Narco,” down to the faux trumpet playing by Mr. and Mrs. Met upon Diaz’s jog from the bullpen.

Mrs. and Mr. Met have been trumpeting Edwin Diaz’s arrival into games. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Po

Diaz first used the song — his choice among a few options offered by the Mariners’ game-operations staff at the time — while leading the majors with 57 saves in 2018. But he switched to a song entitled “No Hay Limite” by Puerto Rican rapper Miky Woodz following his trade to the Mets in 2019.

The worst season of his career (5.59 ERA and seven blown saves) ensued — and all of the negative fan reaction that goes with that. That prompted Diaz’s switch back to “Narco” the following year, albeit with no fans in the stands in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also used the song last season, but its popularity has skyrocketed this year across social media as Diaz has rediscovered his All-Star form with a 1.39 ERA, 26 saves and a whopping 91 strikeouts in 45 ⅓ innings over 45 appearances.

“I knew he could do it. It just takes time,” 77-year-old grandfather Jose Diaz said of his grandson’s turnaround. “He’s not the only one that’s happened to here. Look at [Francisco] Lindor last year, and now you see what’s going on. Just a matter of keeping the faith and him doing the work. I’m happy the fans in New York have responded this way.

“And you should see what’s happening in Puerto Rico,” he continued. “Everywhere you go, when the Mets come on, people have trumpets in their hands. It’s a great feeling.”

Edwin Diaz has been close to automatic for the Mets this season, saving 26 games while striking out almost 53 percent of opposing hitters. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Diaz’s grandfather lives in Puerto Rico, but he grew up in Lyons, NY, and attended high school with longtime Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim. “They’re very close, even now. They still talk to each other,” Edwin Diaz Sr. said.

The three games in Flushing this week were the first Jose Diaz has seen the Mets play in person since his grandson was acquired. Edwin Diaz admitted to being disappointed that his family and the rest of the fans didn’t get the opportunity to hear the blare of the “Narco” trumpets during this series and that his younger sibling also didn’t see any action.

“It just didn’t work out. The first two games we won by more than three runs and today we won by a lot,” Diaz said. “But we have a lot of big games coming up.”

Edwin Diaz and his brother Alexis exchanged their teams’ lineup cards in front of a crowd that included their father and grandfather. Robert Sabo

With the next 13 games across four series beginning Friday against the Phillies (twice), Braves and Yankees, a rested closer was far more important for Mets manager Buck Showalter.

“It’s been a monumental season,” Edwin Sr. said. “He worked so hard in the offseason, both of my sons work hard every year. When Edwin came here from the Mariners, different city, he struggled at first and the fans were against him. But he took it like a man and showed his toughness and said, ‘I am going to get better and so will the team.’

“And now they cheer for him and dance to the song. It’s wonderful. It’s amazing. In the major leagues, I don’t see anybody better than him right now.”

Today’s back page

New York Post

Yanks for nothing

This has become more than a rough patch for Aaron Boone and the Yankees.

The Yankees and Mets still boast comfortable division leads, but they continue to head in opposite directions.

The Mariners took two of three from the Yankees in Seattle, raising concerns about New York’s bullpen in the process. Getty Images

By following Tuesday’s base-running debacle with a late blown lead Wednesday in Seattle — squandering a quality start by Nestor Cortes and yet another home run by Aaron Judge — the Yankees have dropped seven of their past eight games and 18 of 28 since early July.

The Mets continued to do everything well in sweeping the hapless Reds for their 15th win in their last 17 games to improve to 73-39 — two games better than the Yankees.

One Giant leap

Giants fans will need to tune in early on Thursday night if they want to catch a glimpse of what Daniel Jones looks like in Brian Daboll’s offense. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

I’ve never put too much stock in practice games, but a potential make-or-break season for fourth-year Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will begin Thursday night with his first action under first-year coach Brian Daboll and new offensive coordinator Mike Kafka in the preseason opener in New England.

Jones, running back Saquon Barkley and other returning starters likely won’t be on the field for more than a handful of plays, but Giants fans — desperate for the team’s first winning season since 2016 — also will get an initial look at first-round picks Evan Neal and Kayvon Thibodeaux and other newcomers.