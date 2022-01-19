The story behind Giants receiver Kadarius Toney’s Rams scarf

There’s a pretty good reason why rookie receiver Kadarius Toney wasn’t repping Big Blue on Monday night.

Toney, the Giants’ first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, raised eyebrows this week by sporting a Rams scarf during the team’s wild-card playoff game against the Cardinals. On Tuesday, Los Angeles receiver Van Jefferson set the record straight about his former Florida teammate’s curious accessory.

“My brudda was there to support me!” Jefferson tweeted. “Came all the way from NY to come watch the game! Real one till the end.”

Jefferson, a 2020 second-round pick out of Florida, had a solid sophomore campaign with the Rams, amassing 802 yards and six touchdowns through 17 regular-season games. He had one reception in Monday’s 34-11 win over Arizona.

Rams receiver Van Jefferson recently defended pal Kadarius Toney’s curious accessory. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Toney, who played with Jefferson in Gainesville from 2018-19, played in 10 games during his injury-filled first season in New York, recording 39 receptions for 420 yards and zero touchdowns.

The Giants were plagued by injuries during their dreadful 4-13 season, which later concluded with general manager Dave Gettleman’s retirement and the firing of second-year coach Joe Judge.

Giants receiver Kadarius Toney recently wrapped his rookie campaign. Robert Sabo/NY Post

While the Giants are in the midst of finding their next general manager — which, as of Wednesday, has been narrowed down to at least three finalists — the Rams are preparing to face the reigning Super Bowl champion Buccaneers in Tampa on Sunday.

It remains to be seen if Toney will be taking that road trip, too.