The sounds of Mets-Yankees Subway Series at Citi Field

The low, persistent rumbling hours before first pitch. The dueling “Let’s go Mets!” and “Let’s go Yankees!” that rang out immediately after the national anthem was sung. A nearly tangible buzzing that seemed everywhere, as if the breath of Citi Field itself was picking up in excitement. And the utter eruption that would have blown the roof off of Citi Field, if a roof existed, upon Starling Marte lacing a walk-off single.

The scene inside and around the Mets’ ballpark on Tuesday and Wednesday felt like the postseason. And perhaps as notably, it sounded like the postseason.

“That was a playoff-like atmosphere,” Mets fourth outfielder Travis Jankowski said Wednesday, looking back on Tuesday’s decibel level. “Something that I can’t remember ever being a part of.”

And yet, he has qualified for the postseason – one that lacked a soundtrack. For a few Mets, the joy around the park for the Subway Series was unique because it offered a sample of what they hope to hear and experience this October.