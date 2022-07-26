‘The Show’ Live Subway Series Podcast from The Paley Center feat. David Cone, Ron Darling

NY Post

The Subway Series is here in New York. Excitement is in the air. For the first time in Subway Series history, both the Mets and Yankees stand alone in first place in their perspective divisions for this matchup. Things will get rowdy at Citi Field Monday and Tuesday night.

To preview the Subway Series, we bring you a new episode of “The Show” podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. The guys hosted a live episode of the podcast Monday night from The Paley Center. They were joined by special guests David Cone and Ron Darling. Thanks to your tri-state Cadillac dealers for sponsoring this episode.

The Show with Joel Sherman, Jon Heyman from The Paley Center with special guests David Cone & Ron Darling

SUBWAY SERIES: Will we see a Subway World Series? What do the Mets and Yankees need to add to their rosters before the trade deadline?

Should the Yankees or Mets make a trade for Juan Soto? LOOKING BACK: Cone and Darling reminisce about their careers. They discuss Ron taking David under his wing when he got to the Mets. Cone talks about the Mets always having a place in his heart.

Cone and Darling reminisce about their careers. They discuss Ron taking David under his wing when he got to the Mets. Cone talks about the Mets always having a place in his heart. STORYTIME: The guys share some fantastic stories from their time playing and covering the game.

