Finally … The Rock has come back to Los Angeles.

There was some curiosity surrounding Super Bowl 56’s pre-game ceremonies: Would Michael Buffer make an appearance? After all, Buffer was emcee of Rams’ games all season.

Well, the answer is: It doesn’t matter who did the pregame ceremony, because The Rock took the microphone to deliver a promo of Super Bowl proportions on Sunday.

Here’s his pregame hype speech in its entirety:

This isn’t the first time The Rock (real name Dwayne Johnson) has been on a football field. In the ’90s, he played on the University of Miami’s defensive line, where he was teammates with Warren Sapp.

Either the Rams or the Bengals is going to check into the SmackDown hotel in Super Bowl 56, and Los Angeles took an early 7-0 lead over Cincinnati with a Matthew Stafford-to-Odell Beckham Jr. TD reception in the first quarter.

If someone asks for the address to SoFi Stadium, tell them it’s at the corner of Jabroni Drive and Know Your Role Boulevard.