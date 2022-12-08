The remarkable NFL footprint of Brian Daboll’s high school

The business suits worn on both ends of the Zoom call served as the surest cue that this wasn’t the right moment for Brian Daboll to look at his former high school football teammate and yell, “Go Red Raiders!”

Or for Tom Telesco to look back at Daboll and crack a joke about beating his coverage to catch passes over the middle during practice. Or for the two grown men to stroll 20 years down memory lane naming the most demanding friars in the hallways at St. Francis Academy, in the Buffalo suburb of Hamburg.

No, this meeting was a chance for Telesco, general manager of the Los Angeles Chargers, to interview Daboll for a coveted position as an NFL head coach in January 2021. No time for much else.

“Maybe that would’ve helped!” quipped Daboll, who wasn’t hired by the Chargers, but is now an NFL Coach of the Year candidate for reviving the Giants in his first year at the helm. “It might’ve been a minute or two catching up, but it was a normal, professional interview like the others. They’re all a little nerve-wracking.”

Certain high schools — St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida, Serra in California or Allen in Texas, for example — have reputations for producing NFL draft picks. But it is lesser known that St. Francis was a breeding ground at the turn of the 20th century for some of the most important football decision-makers of today.

After three decades without a league title, St. Francis’ football fortunes changed when the school hired a new coach in 1988 and soon welcomed five players who would go on to take prominent roles in the NFL and Division I college football. Robert Kirkham

“The guys that go to St. Francis are called ‘Renaissance men,’” Daboll said. “That’s part of the history and the charm. You are not just a student or just an athlete. Everybody has different likes, but it’s not a bunch of cliques. That’s the definition of a ‘Renaissance man.’”

Washington Commanders director of pro personnel Chris Polian (class of 1989), Telesco (’91), Philadelphia Eagles senior personnel director Dave Caldwell (’92) and classmates Daboll and LSU special teams coordinator Brian Polian (’93) all walked the halls of St. Francis within a five-year span. At their professional peaks, that group consists of three NFL general managers, an NFL head coach and an NCAA FBS-level head coach.

All four NFL teams represented are squarely in the playoff hunt, and LSU won nine games and narrowly missed out on a berth in a prestigious New Year’s Six bowl. St. Francis finished a second straight season as runners-up for its first New York state Catholic football championship.

“I’m just thankful I was smart enough not to mess them up,” said Jerry Smith, who took over as St. Francis football head coach in 1988 and remains in the position today. “The worst thing for any coach to do is to take the love of the game away. Based on how many we have in football now and how they handle themselves, we instilled the love of the game to these guys. They’re paying it back.”

The wall in Smith’s office is a time capsule where football minds, doctors, lawyers and CEOs are frozen as teenagers.

“I laugh sometimes when I tell my wife, ‘I’ve worked at some of the most marquee programs in all of college football, I’ve been a Division I head coach, and in both my college and my high school I’m like the ninth-most successful person in my friend group,’” Brian Polian said. “It’s a very unique brotherhood we’re a part of.”

Jerry Smith, who has been the head football coach at St. Francis since 1988, takes note of one of the many teams memorialized on a wall in his office. Robert Kirkham

But how did this happen? How did a 95-year-old private institution with an all-male student body of about 500 located down the street from Lake Erie become so significant to today’s college and professional football landscapes? Is it nature or nurture?

“A combination of both,” said Bill Polian, the Pro Football Hall of Fame executive and father of four.

Two teams intertwined

The most creative bartenders couldn’t come up with a cocktail this explosive: The Buffalo Bills were the NFL’s most consistent winner at a time when their general manager had two sons starring at St. Francis, a program turning the corner. He opened the Bills’ doors to the Red Raiders so high schoolers could play “marathon racquetball games” in the same facility where Jim Kelly lifted weights, get their ankles taped by the same trainers who worked on Thurman Thomas and play one game per year on an NFL field.

“If I grew up in Wichita, Kan., then my exposure to the NFL is not going to be like it was in Buffalo, living 10 miles from the stadium in the same neighborhood as coaches and front-office people,” Telesco said. “So, it’s some luck. And if you take that and combine it with my experience at St. Francis falling in love with the game and the investment that the coaches made in us, there you go. That’s the way Buffalo is: blue-collar, tight-knit, big on toughness and loyalty.”

How intertwined were the two football programs? In the fall of 1987, Bill Polian, then the Bills general manager, swung what was one of the biggest trades in NFL history to date, acquiring defensive lineman Cornelius Bennett, whose contract signing inside the stadium was broadcast on live television throughout Buffalo. At that same time, on the field below the team’s offices, Chris Polian intercepted a pass at the 50-yard line against one of St. Francis’ biggest rivals, as Smith (then an assistant coach) recalled.

How could Chris celebrate? By sitting in the back of a Bills scouting meeting, taking a break from alphabetizing carbon-copy reports to go on a sandwich run for his father’s staff.

When Bill Polian wasn’t helping Marv Levy build a Bills team that would reach four straight Super Bowls, he was opening up the team’s training facility to St. Francis’ players. Getty Images

“When you’re around that environment and good people whom you look up to, you think, ‘If they want to do this with their life’s work, there must be something cool about this,’” Chris said. “You’re literally part of a team. That’s a really unique, rewarding, in some ways addicting, way to live your life. That’s what I was watching my dad do, and that’s what I was drawn to.”

Unlike in other parts of the country, Buffalo doesn’t shut down for “Friday Night Lights.” Actually, St. Francis mostly played on Saturday afternoons in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

“In the halls, you’ll find kids talking,” Smith said of the school, “but a lot of times they’re talking about Chaucer or Mozart or Shakespeare. They’re arguing about parallelograms.”

Chris Polian quarterbacked Smith’s first win as head coach. Within four years, a consistent winner was in place: The program ended a 30-year outright league championship drought in 1991, repeated in 1992 with Daboll and Brian Polian as co-captains, and finished a combined 15-1-1 over those two years.

“What I thought was cool was we didn’t lose very often, and the Bills didn’t, either,” Daboll said. “It’s good to be part of a winning city when that’s happening.”

St. Francis’ one loss, by two points, came with Daboll on the sideline after he broke his thumb taking rare late-game running back carries.

“The following week, the guy that he would’ve covered scored three touchdowns,” Smith said. “It’s tough to swallow even now.”

The Polians’ imprint is impossible to miss at St. Francis, from the titles they helped the school win to the name of the field the current team plays on. Robert Kirkham

Even now … when the Red Raiders play home games on Polian Family Field.

Back then, Bill Polian sat in the stands like the other fathers and never helicoptered.

“Parents raise the kids,” Bill said, “but if your coach tells you something, you listen.”

Bill’s sons had a coach who wanted to listen, too.

“If I had a question that was going on with the team in general, I’d give him a call once in a while and ask his opinion,” Smith said. “The biggest thing that came through was, ‘You have to be yourself. Don’t try to be Knute Rockne, Vince Lombardi or John Wooden.’ Our whole thing is, ‘Do the right thing.’”

The St. Francis way

Smart, tough and dependable.

Daboll can’t make it through one day without describing his favorite type of people — coaches, players, friends, etc. — with those three adjectives. It’s the way he remembers Brian Polian as a teammate. But it’s really derived from what he was exposed to under Smith and longtime St. Francis assistant coach John Scibetta.

“Be a pro” — the motto stitched into the padding along the Giants’ practice-field fence and added to the wall outside the team meeting room — is an NFL twist on Smith’s “Do the right thing.”

“The intangibles — work ethic, dependability, being a smart player, doing the best thing for the team when everything is not best for you — and the demands of doing it right are all qualities that I take from Jerry and John,” Daboll said. “They’ve done a lot for me professionally, but more importantly personally in giving me a lot of advice.”

Smith’s mantra to “do the right thing” has been adopted by Giants coach Brian Daboll and his St. Francis classmates as they’ve moved into various positions around the NFL. Robert Kirkham

Caldwell hired two head coaches during his eight-year tenure as Jacksonville Jaguars general manager. He kept a mental checklist of the qualities he sought in a coach, but he could’ve just looked at a headshot in his high school yearbook.

“Everybody wants to hire somebody who can develop talent, is intelligent and is a great communicator,” Caldwell said. “That was the biggest thing when I was hiring. That was Jerry Smith.”

How would Smith describe his pupils? Or how would they describe each other?

Chris Polian was a “meticulous” quarterback and defensive back who wanted to know how all the puzzle pieces fit together on both sides of the ball.

Telesco was a no-nonsense wide receiver with soft hands, considered “one of those guys you can’t say anything bad about.”

Caldwell was a tight end and linebacker with a “rambunctious” streak that people gravitated toward.

Brian Polian was a trash-talking linebacker and fullback with a “big personality” and “loud mouth” who wore being undersized like a badge of honor.

Daboll was a hard-hitting defensive back who “was the best athlete of all of us” and oozed intensity.

“If you told them that if they had to crack-block a linebacker or a defensive end, no matter what size he was, they were going to throw everything they had at it,” Smith said. “That was a trait with all of them.”

Before he became a front office executive with both the Jaguars and Eagles, Dave Caldwell (No. 81) was a “rambunctious” tight end and linebacker at St. Francis, from where he graduated in 1992. Robert Kirkham

Not that the St. Francis Way of striving for perfection left much choice. About 30 years later, all five graduates speak of their high school practices with clarity that makes them want to massage their legs.

During an era when less was known about player safety, coaches barked lines such as “Don’t be dumb and don’t be dirty!” or “Winning is simple, it’s not easy!” (a favorite saying of former Bills coach Marv Levy) as players ran after practice through the cold winds swirling off of the lake. They ran for mistakes made in a blowout victory. And for not shaking hands firmly or making eye contact. And until their legs cramped.

“I don’t know if I would’ve been on the same career path without some of the structure and discipline that my coaches and teachers provided throughout the four years,” Caldwell said. “You learned loyalty throughout the practices there. Sometimes I feel like it’s a little bit of a lost art these days. I still have a very strong sense of loyalty to the guys I went to high school with, and I know they feel the same.”

The reward for surviving those grueling practices was a red letterman jacket with white leather sleeves. It stood for pride. An added benefit for some? It hid the school uniform — shirt and tie year-round, plus a sport coat or a sweater purchased from the campus store in October through February.

“I hated wearing a uniform,” Daboll laughed. “I got to the point: ‘There are no girls here, I don’t care how my hair looks. I’m going to cut the top of a shirt out and leave the collar, and cut that tie and two-sided tape it to the sweater hanging in my locker.’ The teachers would get on my ass. That said, it’s a really special place that I hold dear to me.”

Creating a football legacy

If couches could talk, the one in the first apartment Chris Polian owned could tell some stories about building a winning football team.

Unlike some of his teammates, Daboll did not follow an executive track into the NFL, but became a coach, including a stint with the Jets as quarterbacks coach for Brett Favre. Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Fired by the Bills after a third straight Super Bowl loss, Bill Polian a year later became the first general manager of the expansion Carolina Panthers, who began play in 1995. He hired his eldest son, Telesco and Caldwell — all of whom went from St. Francis to John Carroll University, which is famous in its own right for a tree of NFL coaches and talent evaluators — as fledgling scouts and turned their development over to trusted taskmaster Dom Anile.

Telesco lived on Chris’ couch for a bit. Caldwell says he crashed there some nights, too.

“I told Dom, ‘If they get in trouble, kick their rear ends. If they don’t, kick their rear ends, anyway,’” Bill Polian said. “He thought highly of all three.”

Brian Polian and Daboll split in the coaching direction: A graduate assistant job at Michigan State went from the hands of one Brian (Polian) to another (Daboll) in 1998.

Polian stayed in the college ranks and became head coach at Nevada in 2013. Daboll bounced around the NFL for 15 years, won a national championship calling plays at Alabama and became offensive coordinator of the Bills in 2018. He is the only one of the five to work for the neighborhood team.

“I was blessed to go back and be with my grandparents — the two people who raised me — at the end of their lives,” Daboll said. “But you almost feel like you’re in a time warp. The guys you grew up with are like, ‘Let’s go here,’ and I’m like, ‘Bud, I can’t go to that local bar right now.”

When the elder Polian made his final move — to build an Indianapolis Colts dynasty around drafting Peyton Manning in 1998 — three St. Francis graduates followed again and climbed the ladder: Chris Polian took over for his father as Colts general manager in 2009, and Telesco (Chargers) and Caldwell (Jaguars) became first-time general managers during the same week in 2013.

Brian Polian, who left Notre Dame to follow Brian Kelly to LSU, credits his father for having the patience to give some of his classmates chances to break into the NFL management ranks when they were young. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“The NFL has changed now where a lot of people are being afforded opportunities who don’t have connections,” Caldwell said. “It was hard to break in and get an opportunity then if you didn’t have an avenue.”

If this football takeover was the dream when teenage Brian Polian, Daboll, Caldwell and others sat around a teammate’s lake house at night or road-tripped to Florida one summer, it wasn’t spoken. It just sort of happened because St. Francis-instilled values said not to waste an opportunity.

“Thankfully, my father forgives us for being young,” Brian Polian joked. “He grants everybody the same grace he granted us — understanding everybody grows up eventually.”

How small can the football world be? With the Chargers, Telesco succeeded A.J. Smith, whose son Kyle is a St. Francis graduate from a later generation now working as Atlanta Falcons vice president of player personnel. Before playing at Daboll’s Bills in 2020, the Chargers held their Saturday walk-through at St. Francis.

“My parents pushed me to go to St. Francis — I would’ve preferred to go to public school back then — and looking back, it’s the best decision I ever made because I wouldn’t be in this position if I went to another school,” Telesco said, telling his version of a strikingly similar story shared among his schoolmates. “It was quite an honor to bring back an NFL team to play here. When you grow up in Buffalo, you can just feel when you’re talking to someone else from the same area.”

Once a scout for the expansion Panthers sleeping on Chris Polian’s couch, Tom Telesco has been the Chargers’ general manager since 2013. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Six weeks after that game, Telesco interviewed Daboll, but hired fellow John Carroll graduate Brandon Staley as head coach instead. Chris Polian picked up the phone.

“I called Tom and joked, ‘They’re going to be mad in Buffalo. Can you still go back and visit your dad?’” Chris said. “When I see those guys here and there, it’s a little bit different ‘Hello’ because you’ve met their families and the shared experiences go back a little bit deeper. You have a built-in conversation piece: ‘Hey, have you talked to Smitty lately?’”

Before he was hired by the Giants last January, Daboll also interviewed with the Chicago Bears, who enlisted the retired Bill Polian as a consultant on their coaching search. Polian could picture Daboll as a teenager and mentioned the St. Francis tie to others involved in the hiring process, but felt it was “professional to professional” during the hiring process.

St. Francis’ website touts “the lifelong friendships that students develop with each other.”

It’s certainly true when a bunch of former Red Raiders cross paths at the NFL Combine. Or catch up while scouting a college Pro Day. Or when Daboll took his daughter on a college visit to LSU over the summer and stopped by Brian Polian’s office.

“My buddies — some of whom aren’t in sports — will come to my house in the summer, we’ll be sitting around the fire at night, and inevitably it will go to those ‘91-93 seasons,” Daboll said. “You relive your Bruce Springsteen ‘Glory Days’ of how good we were. It’s funny, because every time you hit that one story there are a few more details that may or may not have happened, but you hear it so often that you’re like, ‘Did that really happen?’”

A small high school located off the football map in upstate New York helping shape the path toward NFL and NCAA championships? Yes, that really happened.