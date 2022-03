Justin Minaya was nervous. He was uncertain how his famous father would take the news.

Baseball had been such a big part of his life — as a fan, as the son of MLB general manager Omar Minaya, and as a player, too.

But Justin wanted to pick one sport early on in high school and, after a growth spurt, felt basketball was the direction he wanted to go.

He had no reason to be anxious, as it turned out. Omar was thrilled his son had found his calling.