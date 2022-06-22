The potential All-Stars, busts, sleepers

Four potential All-Stars, two possible busts and one player the Knicks have to get in the 2022 NBA Draft

It will take years to truly find out how Thursday night’s NBA Draft will play out. Some players take longer than others to find their footing — or to prove they won’t find it. But that doesn’t mean we can’t make projections of what should be a fascinating night at Barclays Center.

Here, The Post’s Zach Braziller offers his down-the-road predictions of how some of this year’s most compelling prospects will do at the next level:

4 guys who could be All-Stars

Jabari Smith, Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey and Bennedict Mathurin. Smith, the former Auburn standout, has superstar potential with his sweet 3-point shot, defensive versatility and absurd length (7-foot-2 wingspan). The 6-foot-10, multi-talented Banchero may be the most pro-ready player in this draft coming out of Duke. Some scouts don’t believe he has as much room to grow as some of the other top prospects, but I see a two-way star who can score inside and out, facilitate and develop into a better defender.