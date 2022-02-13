The Post’s experts make their predictions

The Post’s football experts make their predictions for the winner of Super Bowl 2022:

Mark Cannizzaro

Rams 31, Bengals 14

The Rams, with their “dream team’’ of stars, simply have too much firepower on both sides of the ball for the Bengals — not to mention home-field advantage. The Bengals and Joe Burrow are a great story, but Burrow, behind a suspect offensive line, is going to be harassed by Aaron Donald, Von Miller and the L.A. pass rush. The Rams’ defense will be the difference.

Brian Costello

Rams 27, Bengals 20

Sean McVay came close to a title three years ago. Now, he will get it. The Bengals are a great story, but the Rams are the better team and it will show. Aaron Donald is the best player in football and will wreak havoc on the Bengals’ weak offensive line.

Most of The Post experts believe Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford will lead the Rams past the Bengals. Getty Images; AP

Ryan Dunleavy

Rams 30, Bengals 24

The Rams assembled a dream team, then everything broke their way to get them to the Super Bowl as favorites. That puts a lot of pressure on Sean McVay. But the Bengals’ reliance on second-half comebacks in the playoffs won’t work if they fall behind early again against Aaron Donald, Von Miller and this pass rush.

Ian O’Connor

Rams 27, Bengals 23

I don’t know, maybe it’s because I was there when the Jets gave Cincinnati one of its seven losses, and I just can’t shake the memory of Mike White tearing that defense to shreds. But to me, the Rams are simply the better team, with too many weapons on both sides of the ball. Sean McVay admitted he was outcoached by Bill Belichick in the Super Bowl three years ago. I expect him to be on top of his game Sunday night.

Paul Schwartz

Rams 27, Bengals 20

The team that assembled so many stars to go win the Super Bowl will not be denied, and the punishing defensive surge up front, led by Aaron Donald, ultimately will be the difference. Matthew Stafford has plenty of options, and the Bengals will not have enough stoppers. There will be no victory cigars this time for Joe Burrow.

Steve Serby

Rams 26, Bengals 20

Ask Tom Brady about the Giants’ pass rush, especially in Super Bowl XLII. Aaron Donald and Von Miller will be the equivalent of Michael Strahan and Justin Tuck — and oh, by the way, beware Leonard Floyd. Joe Burrow will wish the Bengals could have drafted Ja’Marr Chase and Penei Sewell, while Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay, with the aid of an Odell Beckham Jr. touchdown heave to Cooper Kupp, will capture their first rings.

Mike Vaccaro

Bengals 28, Rams 27

Because we’ve seen enough of Joe Burrow in big games the past three years to know how he does in big games. The story will seem incomplete without one more gift from Joe Cool. Who-Dey!?!?