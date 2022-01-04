The Post’s 2021 fantasy football awards: Unlikely MVP

Any of you remember that old 1980s tune? The one that goes, “you’re the best … arou-ound. Nothing’s gonna ever keep you down”? You know the one? What does it remind you of?

If you answered the movie “The Karate Kid,” you would be wrong. If you just asked yourself, what’s “The Karate Kid”? then you’re probably too young to recall that song. It was in a movie that was the basis for “Cobra Kai.”

But the correct answer for what that song reminds you of is: Cooper Kupp. No, don’t argue with me about what goes on inside your head. If “You’re the Best” doesn’t automatically conjure images of Kupp, your brain is broken.

Kupp was the top fantasy scorer, by a lot. That is not a spot normally occupied by receivers. Davante Adams had an incredible season last year, and he was just eighth overall. According to the Analyst, Kupp is the first receiver since Jerry Rice in 1995 to score more than 400 PPR points. And he could be the first to achieve the WR triple crown (tops in receptions, yards and touchdowns) since should-be Hall of Famer Steve Smith in 2005.

That is why Kupp is our 2021 fantasy MVP. Because he’s the best … around. Nothing’s gonna ever keep him down.

Cooper Kupp AP

Best QB: Josh Allen, Bills

It was a down year in general for QBs, but Allen had just a couple of duds and was strong in the playoffs, which gives him the edge over Mahomes (who had a down month) and Brady (who had a couple of bad games in the playoffs). Honorable mention: Justin Herbert, Chargers.

Best RB: Jonathan Taylor, Colts

The closest to him was Austin Ekeler, nearly 50 points behind, and he was nearly 100 points better than fourth-ranked Najee Harris. Three of his four worst games came in the first three weeks, so he was dependable when it counted.

Best WR: Deebo Samuel, 49ers

Sorry, Cooper. You already won MVP, can’t have Best WR too. So this goes to Deebo. He was the third-highest scoring WR, behind Kupp and Davante Adams. Samuel gets the nod over Adams since you need a mid-first-round pick to get Adams. Samuel was often still available in the seventh round.

Ja’Marr Chase Getty Images

Best TE: Mark Andrews, Ravens

It was a weird year for tight ends. Travis Kelce didn’t dominate as expected. Consensus preseason No. 2 TE Darren Waller was a complete bust. Andrews was the fifth TE taken in drafts on average, and he ended up the top scorer, by more than one full point per week over second-ranked Kelce and three points per week (and nearly 100 overall for the season) than third-ranked George Kittle. Honorable mention: Dalton Schultz, Cowboys.

Best rookie: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Bengals

There is a great argument this should go to Steelers RB Najee Harris, who was more consistent. But Chase has an explosive factor Harris didn’t, as his 55-plus PPR points in the fantasy championship showed.

The regulars

Tyler Huntley QB, Ravens

With Lamar Jackson dealing with an ankle injury, and having not been his explosive self since Week 9, it makes the most sense for the Ravens to go with Huntley to try to sneak into the playoffs.

Kareem Hunt RB, Browns

Out of the playoffs, it stands to reason they might want to get Hunt some work after missing so much time — if no other reasons, to protect Nick Chubb and ramp up possible trade value for Hunt.

Brandon Aiyuk Getty Images

Tony Pollard RB, Cowboys

Rather than go all-out for playoff seeding that doesn’t involve a bye, imagine the Cowboys might give some rest to some stars, like possibly Ezekiel Elliott.

Brandon Aiyuk WR, 49ers

We’re skeptical Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) will be ready this week. Rookie backup Trey Lance got more work with Aiyuk early in the season than other 49ers regulars.

The irregulars

Jordan Love QB, Packers

If Aaron Rodgers plays, it would be surprising if he stays in the entire game. With a top seed, the Packers have nothing to play for, so no reason to risk aggravating his sore toe.

Jaret Patterson RB, Washington

The eliminated Football Team have no reason to rush Antonio Gibson back onto the field. Patterson did well filling in this past week. Guessing he will get ample work again.

Cyril Grayson WR, Buccaneers

With no Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown jettisoned after a meltdown, someone is going to step up behind Mike Evans. Sunday that was Grayson. Plus, he will have familiarity with backup QB Kyle Trask or Blaine Gabbert if Tom Brady sits.

Equanimeous St. Brown WR, Packers

Again banking on the Packers not going full tilt. So wouldn’t be surprised to see St. Brown get some additional snaps in lieu of Davante Adams or Adam Lazard.