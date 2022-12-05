The other puzzling Giants moment from tie that will be scrutinized

When Saquon Barkley, still clearly upset about what transpired to produce the first tie game of his career, was asked what he thought about coach Brian Daboll opting to punt the ball away with 1:42 remaining in overtime, he offered the exact sentiments expected of him.

First: Express confidence that you and your offense could have converted on fourth-and-3 at the Washington 45-yard line.

Second: Express confidence in the head coach for deciding not to trust the offense to convert on fourth-and-3 at the Washington 45-yard line.

“As a competitor, you want to go out there and make those plays,” Barkley said. “At the end of the day, Dabs is going to make the decisions to put us in the best case to win the game. He’s been doing a really good job all year, and we’re not going to start questioning now.”

This is on the money and also off the mark.

You want to play in — wait for it — “meaningful games in December” and then you must accept that every nuance of those games will be scrutinized, play by play, minute by minute. Because making or missing out on the playoffs actually can come down to one play here and one play there. One decision that worked, one that backfired. No one is ruminating about or calling for the coach or the general manager to get fired. No one is concentrating more on NFL Draft position than on field position during these games.

Daniel Jones escapes the pocket for Giants. AP

And so, when a game ends in a 20-20 tie and the offense fails to score on its last eight possessions and the defense gives up a 20-13 lead with 1:45 remaining in regulation, there is going to be a whole lot to discuss.

Here is one topic: The curious time management at the end of the first half. Daniel Jones completed a pass to Richie James that looked as if it got to the Washington 10-yard line for a first down. Daboll called his third and final timeout with 19 seconds remaining. The spot marked it back at the 11 and the Giants faced third-and-1. Now the Giants’ priority was to make sure they picked up the first down to keep the field goal an option.

“Was it a first down or not?” Daboll said, admitting to some uncertainty. “We called the play that we thought might hit it. Obviously, didn’t get it and ended up with three points. Obviously, we want seven. But I thought [offensive coordinator Mike] Kafka handled that drive going down the field good.”

Richie James catches it shy of the first down for the Giants near halftime. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

Apparently, there was a call in place to try for a shot into the end zone on third down — Daboll said it was a wheel route for Barkley coming out of the backfield — but “Daniel made a good decision on it.” Jones opted to keep the ball, run to his right to pick up two yards for the first down, but all that did was force the offense to rush to the line of scrimmage so Jones could spike the ball with five seconds left, giving Graham Gano enough time to hit a 27-yard field goal to make it 13-13 at halftime.

It is in vogue now to rip Daboll for punting the ball away with 1:42 remaining in overtime, not willing to go for it on fourth-and-3 from the Washington 45-yard line. Immediate reaction in real time: You kidding me? He really is going to punt this away?

Reaction after some contemplation: Daboll was not playing for the tie but he was playing not to lose. There is a difference. He had no confidence his offense could pick up the necessary three yards to keep control of the ball — he had just witnessed a ridiculous third-down abomination, when Jones, James and Barkley basically ran into each other in the backfield — and that did not fill Daboll with swagger. If the Giants do not convert the first down, they pretty much hand the game to the Commanders, who would have had the ball near midfield, needing only 15 yards or so to set up strong-legged Joey Slye for a game-winning field goal. The Giants once again were not stopping the run and there was no reason to believe they would have stopped the Commanders here. Thus, Daboll went the conservative route, opting for what he felt was the least harmful scenario. Remember, the Giants were tied, not trailing, and like it or not, a tie is better in the grand playoff picture than a loss.

Not trusting your offense is a problem. Misplaced trust is an even bigger problem. Daboll knows this.

More that came out of the first tie game for the Giants in 25 years:

— When postulating that the Giants should have won the game rather than tied the game, here’s a question: Why? In many ways, the Giants are fortunate they avoided their fifth loss of the season. They were outgained in total yards (411-316), rushing yards (165-134), net passing yards (246-182) and first downs (25-20). They were badly dominated in time of possession (41:11-28:49). The Giants had plenty of chances to win but they also were seriously in danger of losing.

— So much for easing Daniel Bellinger back into the action. The rookie tight end missed the past four games after undergoing eye surgery and so his lower body was ready to roll. And then some. He was on the field for 64 of the 66 snaps on offense and caught all five passes thrown to him, but for only 24 yards, used mostly as a quick-throw option.

Brian Daboll on the Giants sidelines Bill Kostroun/New York Post

— The Giants were on the field far too long on defense. Overtime pay goes to safety Julian Love and cornerbacks Nick McCloud and Fabian Moreau. They played all 85 snaps. Safety Jason Pinnock (79), big Dexter Lawrence (77) and rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux (74) also were out there far more often than not.

— Justin Ellis, a 331-pound nose tackle who likes to be called “Jelly,” did something in the second quarter for the first time in his nine-year NFL career. Ellis dropped Taylor Heinicke for an eight-yard loss, Ellis’ first-ever full sack in a game. This was the 114th game (regular season and postseason) for Ellis, who had a half-sack for the Raiders during the 2017 season.

Daniel Jones and Nick Gates during the tie against the Commanders on Dec. 4, 2022. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

— The left guard position continues to be a trouble spot. Nick Gates was the fourth different starter at that spot the past four games. Rookie Josh Ezeudu, Shane Lemieux and Jack Anderson lined up at left guard prior to Gates getting his shot. Ben Bredeson started the first seven games but a knee issue landed him on injured reserve. Gates had a strong block on Barkley’s 13-yard touchdown run in the second quarter but the entire interior of the Giants’ offensive line struggled dealing with defensive tackles Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen. That duo combined for 12 tackles, three sacks and three quarterback hits.