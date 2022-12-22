The old Carlos Correa injury that bothered Giants before Mets deal

Carlos Correa’s deal with the Giants reportedly fell apart over an injury the shortstop suffered eight years ago.

A 2014 ankle injury when Correa was a 19-year-old in the Astros’ minor-league system led to surgery to repair a fractured right fibula and ligament, and the Giants “had concerns” about that injury, according to NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Giants were hours away from introducing Correa on Tuesday after agreeing to a 13-year, $350 million contract when they canceled their scheduled press conference. Mets owner Steve Cohen then pounced, with The Post’s Jon Heyman reporting early Wednesday morning that the team reached a 12-year, $315 million contract agreement with Correa, who will play third base in Flushing.

Carlos Correa playing for the Twins on Sept. 13, 2022. Getty Images

Correa’s agent Scott Boras told Heyman there was a “difference of opinion” over the 28-year-old’s medicals.

“While we are prohibited from disclosing confidential medical information, as Scott Boras stated publicly, there was a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos’ physical examination,” Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said in a statement on Wednesday. “We wish Carlos the best.”

Correa has also previously dealt with a back issue. Heyman reported the two-time All-Star’s back was not the hang-up with the Giants deal.

The Mets had made a late run at Correa before he agreed to the deal with the Giants, and Cohen told Heyman the two sides picked up where they left off once San Francisco nixed the deal.

A look at the Mets’ projected starting lineup. NY Post illustration

“This really makes a big difference,” Cohen said. “I felt like our pitching was in good shape. We needed one more hitter. This puts us over the top.”

Correa was the No. 1 overall pick by the Astros in 2012. After seven MLB seasons in Houston, he signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract with the Twins last season which had an opt-out after the first year. Correa opted out after hitting .291 with 22 home runs, 64 RBIs and an .834 OPS.