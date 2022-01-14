The Hamden Journal

The ‘oh, f–k’ scenario where Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson make up NFL interviews

The ‘oh, f–k’ scenario where Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson make up NFL interviews

Quick thinking has contributed to Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews’ illustrious careers as NFL sideline reporters on Fox.

On the latest episode of their “Calm Down” podcast, the friends and colleagues exchanged stories about past reports they’d actually made up to spare NFL coaches from live television blunders.

Fox Sports sideline reporter Charissa Thompson
Getty Images

“I was like ‘oh coach what adjustments are you gonna make at halftime?’ He goes, ‘that’s a great perfume you’re wearing.’ I was like ‘oh f–k, this isn’t gonna work.’ I’m not kidding, I made up a report,” Thompson said, referencing when she covered the Lions during their 0-16 run in 2008.

“I’ve done that too,” Andrews chimed in, explaining that it was “for a coach that I didn’t wanna throw under the bus because he was telling me all the wrong stuff!”

Thompson and Andrews didn’t go as far as to name names on the podcast episode, which featured former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler.

Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews during a Packers game
Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews during a Packers game
AP

But a trip down Detroit memory lane will show that Rod Marinelli was in his third season as head coach of the Lions in the 2008 season.

Elsewhere in the episode, Andrews did a hilarious impression of Rams head coach Sean McVay.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.