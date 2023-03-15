The odd reason Orlando Brown is unsigned in NFL free agency

One of the top tackles available in the free-agent market remains unsigned – and he apparently has his reasons.

Orlando Brown Jr., who played left tackle for the Chiefs for the last two seasons, remains without a new deal in the free agency market as the NFL enters the third day of negotiations (and first day players can actually sign contracts).

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the hold-up has to do with the fact that he wants to get paid as a left tackle – but the league apparently views him as a right tackle.





Orlando Brown Jr. Getty Images

Schefter said that while the Chiefs – fresh off their Super Bowl victory over the Eagles – wanted to bring Brown back, they were unable to agree to terms on a long-term deal, instead pivoting to Jacksonville’s Jawaan Taylor (who, oddly enough, played right tackle for his entire career with the Jaguars).

The left/right tackle conversation is what originally got Brown shipped out of Baltimore after the 2020 season; despite making the Pro Bowl in back-to-back seasons at right tackle, the Oklahoma product wanted to play on the left side and ended up doing so for Patrick Mahomes.

One might question Brown’s negotiation tactics, but left tackles in general make significantly more money in the NFL than those on the right side.

They are considered more valuable as they protect the blind side of right-handed quarterbacks.

Defenses have adapted recently though to have elite pass rushers line up on both sides and the difference has become more negligible

Ronnie Stanley, the highest-paid left tackle in guaranteed money in the NFL, has $64 million of guarantees on his contract, while Ryan Ramczyk, the highest-paid right tackle, has only $43 million guaranteed.

Schefter implied that the Bears may be interested in signing Brown, as they were in on former 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey before he ended up taking a massive deal with the Broncos instead.

That said, there appears to be no deal imminent for Brown anywhere in the NFL – and, as Schefter outlined, prices tend to go down for players in free agency as the days go on.

Brown is certain to sign a sizable deal somewhere, but it remains to be seen if that will be on the left or right side – and how much money he gets.