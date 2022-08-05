The New York icons across sports who could become Hall of Famers in 2023

On Saturday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame inducts its newest members, headlined by a group of modern-era players (offensive tackle Tony Boselli, defensive end Richard Seymour, linebacker Sam Mills, safety LeRoy Butler and defensive tackle Bryant Young) who rarely made headlines. David Ortiz was the only player voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame by the writers in 2022 (though GIl Hodges received his long-overdue invitation). The two NBA players inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame (Tim Hardaway, Manu Ginobili) this year combined for a total of one All-NBA First Team appearance. The most recent Hockey Hall of Fame class is essentially a celebration of the Vancouver Canucks, featuring Roberto Luongo and twins Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

Next year’s ceremonies will be far more interesting — especially in New York. Anywhere from two to four former stars — across three sports — who made significant contributions here hold realistic chances to be immortalized in their respective sports.

Here’s a look at which players in the four major sports could be enshrined next year:

After facing off against each other two times for the NBA title, Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade may be headed into the Basketball Hall of Fame together next year. Getty Images

Basketball Hall of Fame: New York will not be represented — Patrick Ewing and Jason Kidd are the only inductees of the past quarter-century to spend their primes with the Knicks or Nets, though Carmelo Anthony will be honored before this decade is over — but the 2023 class deserves national attention. A star-studded lineup will be led by Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki, and will also feature Tony Parker and Pau Gasol.