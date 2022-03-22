The Mets Are Back and So Are We

Spring has officially begun. Mets exhibition games are in full force. And that means the “Amazin’ But True” podcast is finally back. And after two years of shows from home, Nelson Figueroa and I finally made our grand return to the NY Post studios for the first episode of Season 3 of your favorite Mets podcast. We have lots to catch up on, so sit back, relax and enjoy the show.

<br />

Amazin’ But True’ Podcast with Jake & Figgie:

FIGGIE PITCHING COACH: Figgie talks about becoming the new Staten Island Ferryhawks pitching coach and how their manager Edgardo Alfonzo called him about the job. Live podcast from Staten Island coming this season.

Figgie talks about becoming the new Staten Island Ferryhawks pitching coach and how their manager Edgardo Alfonzo called him about the job. Live podcast from Staten Island coming this season. ROBINSON CANO/DEPTH: He is an X-factor on this team. Lots of Mets fans sleeping on what Cano brings to the table. With the DH, this helps the Mets a ton. Cano can split time at second base and DH. Mets have J.D. Davis, Jeff McNeil and others that they can mix and match with.

He is an X-factor on this team. Lots of Mets fans sleeping on what Cano brings to the table. With the DH, this helps the Mets a ton. Cano can split time at second base and DH. Mets have J.D. Davis, Jeff McNeil and others that they can mix and match with. BULLPEN: This team needs one elite reliever like a Josh Hader or Craig Kimbrel. It will take a trade to get that surrounding McNeil/Davis and prospects. Hard to imagine Mets don’t make a move for a big-time bullpen piece.

This team needs one elite reliever like a Josh Hader or Craig Kimbrel. It will take a trade to get that surrounding McNeil/Davis and prospects. Hard to imagine Mets don’t make a move for a big-time bullpen piece. FAN QUESTIONS: We answer questions from Mets fans from Twitter/Instagram. Does Tylor Megill start the season in AAA? Will Davis get traded? Also, a random question on if we like Taylor Swift.

We answer questions from Mets fans from Twitter/Instagram. Does Tylor Megill start the season in AAA? Will Davis get traded? Also, a random question on if we like Taylor Swift. NELSON FIGUEROA SPANISH ACADEMY: Figgie teaches me how to say “talker” and “veteran manager” in Spanish. It gets wild. Video to come.

