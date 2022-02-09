The lessons from a painful decade of Giants first-round picks

Sign up here to get Inside the Giants delivered to your inbox each Wednesday morning.

Look at that: The Giants made it into Super Bowl 56!

This is what you envision, right? You take a player high in the first round of the NFL Draft, he develops into a starter and, one day, he helps your team get to the biggest game of them all.

Odell Beckham Jr., eight years into his NFL career, made it. Eli Apple, six years into his NFL career, made it. But not as teammates. Not as Giants. These two will actually be lining up against each other Sunday at SoFi Stadium, Beckham at wide receiver for the Rams and Apple at cornerback for the Bengals.