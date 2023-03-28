The latest update on injured Yankees as season nears

WASHINGTON — When the Yankees ended their stay in Tampa on Monday to fly north for the regular season, a handful of their injured players stayed behind to continue rehabilitation from injuries.

The Yankees took their hits this spring, with five expected members of the Opening Day roster will start the season on the injured list after sustaining injuries, and one more after undergoing surgery.

Here’s a rundown of where those players stood as the Yankees broke camp:

— As of Monday, Harrison Bader had not picked up a bat after straining his left oblique on March 8.

The Yankees originally estimated a timetable of around six weeks for his return, with Wednesday marking three weeks.

Bader, who was heading to New York to be with the team to start the season, said he was feeling better despite not yet trying any swings. He was hopeful that day might come soon.





“Just continue the progression and then hopefully get to a point where I feel really good and get shipped out of there and then have my return be as soon as we all see fit,” Bader said.

— Likewise, Tommy Kahnle was also still not throwing after receiving a cortisone shot for his right biceps tendinitis last Tuesday.

The injection came with a shutdown period of 48-72 hours, after which the Yankees hoped to start ramping him back up, but Kahnle said on Monday he had yet to start a throwing program.





The righty reliever was initially shut down for 10 days starting on March 3, but was still experiencing discomfort when he started to throw again.

Kahnle has dealt with biceps tendinitis multiple times previously in his career, but this case appears to be taking him longer to recover from.

“I think maybe just because I’m a little older, it’s taking a little slower,” said Kahnle, who expected to be with the Yankees at least through their season-opening homestand. “But it definitely is the same feeling I’ve had every time I’ve gotten it. So it’s just taking a little longer than I expected. But it’s not the worst case.”

— Fellow righty reliever Lou Trivino, meanwhile, has already started his throwing program and stayed back in Tampa to continue his rehab.





But Trivino’s buildup may take longer because of his injury — what the Yankees called a mild elbow ligament sprain in his pitching arm.

Trivino confirmed on Monday that the ligament was to his UCL, which is why he is being treated more carefully.

General manager Brian Cashman projected a May return for Trivino when announcing the injury in early March.

“I would love for it to be the end of April,” said Trivino, who expected to start throwing off the mound soon. “If it was up to me, it would be right now. … It’s not [a major injury], but I get it.I’m a guy that throws way too much, so sometimes it’s good to save me from myself. But it’s close.”

— Luis Severino (strained right lat) was still shut down from throwing as of Tuesday, but the righty traveled with the team to Washington. He and the Yankees have said they don’t expect him to miss more than three or four starts. … After throwing a bullpen session on Monday that included breaking balls, lefty Carlos Rodon (left forearm muscle strain) stayed in Tampa to continue his comeback.

— Righties Frankie Montas (right shoulder surgery) and Scott Effross (Tommy John surgery) both remained in Tampa to continue their respective rehabs. Effross started a throwing program in early March while Montas is expected to be shut down from throwing for seven more weeks.