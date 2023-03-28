The Lamar Jackson caveat hindering Colts in Ravens QB chase

The Colts may have taken a liking to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson — just not the asking price.

When discussing the former NFL MVP at the league meetings in Phoenix, Colts owner Jim Irsay remarked that the quarterback’s salary isn’t an issue, but rather draft capital and further compensation in acquiring Jackson, 26.

“The money is not a problem,” Irsay told ESPN on Monday.

Irsay, whose Colts remain in the market for a quarterback following the release of veteran Matt Ryan earlier this month, further noted “the issue is what’s the right thing to do for the franchise in terms of what helps us win in the long run.”

The Colts currently own eight selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, including the fourth overall pick.

If the Colts planned to acquire a quarterback who had been given the non-exclusive franchise tag, a la Jackson, the organization would have to give up two first-round picks to do so.





Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson warms up before a game in November 2022. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Irsay’s comments mark another curious chapter in the Jackson saga, which took an interesting turn Monday when the quarterback revealed he had requested a trade from the Ravens.

In a message posted on social media, Jackson — who has been at a contract impasse with the Ravens over a long-term deal — said he wanted to be moved on March 2.

The Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson days later.





Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson runs with the ball in January 2021. Getty Images

Though there has been a flurry of different reports regarding the sort of contract Jackson is seeking, guaranteed money is said to be the sticking point.

Irsay told The Athletic on Monday that he does “not believe in fully guaranteed contracts.”

“As an owner I do not believe in fully guaranteed contracts. I think that a percentage is one thing, but from what I’ve seen from the NBA and baseball, I don’t see it as a positive competitively,” he said.

Irsay isn't the only Colts exec who spoke about Jackson on Monday.





Colts owner Jim Irsay speaks in November 2018. Getty Images

GM Chris Ballard remarked that “anytime a special player is available, which he is, you’ve got to do the work.”

“I’m not going to get into deep discussions on where it’s at or what we’re doing or what we might do. But what I’ll tell you is he’s a really good player, really special player. But you never know how any of this will work out,” Ballard said.

Jackson threw for 2,242 yards last season, along with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions through 12 games.

He also logged 764 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.