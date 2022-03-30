The Jets want a star receiver – and A.J. Brown might fit

PALM BEACH, Fla. – Joe Douglas showed his willingness to swing a big trade for a wide receiver last week. Now the question is whether he will get another chance at it.

There are four weeks until the NFL Draft, and there could be more trades made in the lead-up. Douglas is armed with nine picks, four in the top 38, which provides him ammunition to make a move if one presents itself.

These big wide receiver trades tend to happen suddenly and out of nowhere. Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill were traded without the public knowing they were being shopped until the last minute in Hill’s case and not at all with Adams. Douglas and the Jets did their best to land Hill, but he chose the Dolphins.

With these trades being as secretive as they’ve been, it’s hard to project exactly who might be the next receiver to hit the block. There are rumors the Titans could move A.J. Brown and the Seahawks could part with DK Metcalf, both of whom are in the final years of their contracts.