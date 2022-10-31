The Jets and Zach Wilson are on different timelines

The Jets saw their four-game winning streak end Sunday with a 22-17 loss to the Patriots. Here are some thoughts and observations from the game:

1. This season was supposed to be about a young Jets team growing and progressing with an eye on 2023. Things changed, though, over the past month with the Jets winning four games in a row and getting off to a 5-2 start. Suddenly, it became clear the Jets might not have to wait until 2023 to contend for the playoffs. They could do it now.

You can say the Jets are ahead of schedule … except at one position … the most important position.

It feels like the Jets and Zach Wilson are now on different timelines. The Jets have a playoff-caliber defense. Their running game was heading that way, too, before Breece Hall was lost for the season. They still may be able to piece it together in the running game with Michael Carter and James Robinson.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson gets sacked by Patriots defensive end Lawrence Guy in the fourth quarter on Oct. 30, 2022. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

But Wilson is not there yet. That was evident Sunday, but it really has been clear over the last few weeks if you could look past the results. The Jets were winning by managing around their quarterback, not through him.

The fate of this Jets season now rests on the coaching staff and how they either A) get Wilson to be smarter with the ball and improve, or B) coach around him.

It is easy to make pronouncements after his three-interception game Sunday that Wilson is a bust, but that should not even be the concern right now. The concern for the Jets has to be the next nine games and how to make a run at the playoffs. They can’t do it with Wilson having 43 drop-backs and the Jets only running the ball 15 times.

The truth right now is the Jets can’t win games if they have to rely on Wilson. But how many teams on the Jets schedule can force them to do that?

Here is where the rest of the Jets’ opponents rank on total defense as of Monday morning:

— Bills, 3rd (298.1 yards per game)

— Patriots, 19th (350.5)

— Bears, 15th (344.0)

— Vikings, 28th (383.1)

— Bills, 3rd (298.1)

— Lions, 32nd (421.3)

— Jaguars, 18th (346.3)

— Seahawks, 27th (377.4)

— Dolphins, 23rd (362.8)

So those two Bills games are going to be tough, but against most of their other opponents, the Jets should be able to get back to the formula that won them the games over the Dolphins, Packers and Broncos: Play good defense, run the ball and ask Wilson to manage the game and not do too much.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson walks off the field after a loss to the Patriots at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 30, 2022. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Everyone waiting for Wilson to make that leap will still be waiting, but the Jets can win football games this way. They need to win football games this way until Wilson catches up to the rest of the team.

2. Peter King of NBC Sports had an interesting nugget in his Football Morning In America column on Monday. King reported the Jets and Dolphins are both interested in acquiring Broncos edge rusher Bradley Chubb before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. Chubb is a free agent after this season, so the trading team would want to work out a contract extension before the trade happened.

I’m not sure how this makes sense for the Jets. Their pass rush is one of their strengths right now. Chubb is a great edge rusher, but do the Jets really want to give up a premium draft pick to add to what is already a strength? They also would have to give Chubb a huge contract and a payday for Quinnen Williams is on the horizon. This is not a trade I would make.

If anything, Joe Douglas should address the offensive line. I know fans are fixated on Laremy Tunsil, but I don’t think that will happen. Instead, I think it will be a lesser name that costs the Jets less in draft pick compensation. Their depth on the line has been diminished with the injuries to Mekhi Becton, George Fant, Max Mitchell and Alijah Vera-Tucker. Fant and Mitchell are expected to return at some point, but I still think the Jets need another depth piece on the line.

Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb during a game against the Jaguars in London on Oct. 30, 2022. AP

3. The Jets elevated Mike White to the No. 2 quarterback on Sunday in an odd move. Jets coach Robert Saleh said the team wants White to be the quarterback if Wilson gets injured. They feel like they need to figure out what they have in the 27-year-old White and they already know what they have in the 37-year-old Joe Flacco. It feels like odd timing. Why did they decide this two months into the season while they are still playing for something? If they made this decision in August, I get it. If they make this decision after they fall out of the playoff race, I get it. Right now … I don’t get it.

I also think it is inviting more scrutiny on Wilson. Fans are never going to chant Flacco’s name and call for him to start. White? He became a folk hero around here after his game against the Bengals last year. If Wilson falters and White is standing on the sideline at MetLife, expect some “We want White” chants.

4. It is amazing how quickly Breece Hall became the heart of the Jets offense. The rookie was sorely missed on Sunday. The Jets looked lost in the running game. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur needs to go to the lab and find some creative ways to get the running game going. He has shown plenty of creativity over the last two seasons with ways to get receivers involved in running the ball and different formations to create mismatches. This will be his biggest test as Jets offensive coordinator.

Revealing stat

The Jets had one rushing first down on Sunday. They can’t survive leaning on the passing game as much as they did in this one.

Surprising snap count

Elijah Moore only played 10 snaps out of 59. I expected Moore to have his role reduced some in his return from his week away but not this much. Braxton Berrios played 20 more snaps than him.

Game ball

C.J. Mosley was all over the field for the Jets. The linebacker had 13 tackles, 10 solo, one for a loss and a pass defensed. He was a beast in the middle for the Jets. The personal foul called on him was also a terrible call.