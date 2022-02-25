The intriguing NASCAR long shot

Commercial Content, 21+



PJ Walsh of The Action Network is here to share his best bets for the Wise Power 400, where NASCAR fans will see a brand new car type.

Beginning at the top of the odds board, Walsh is intrigued by the prospect of Ryan Blaney as the outright winner.

“When [NASCAR] was here two years, [Blaney] ran the second-most fast laps and led the second-most laps.” Walsh explains.

NASCAR’s Ryan Blaney Getty Images

But there’s also value to be had further down the board, Walsh says, and has his eye on a particular longshot: Cole Custer at 160/1.

“[Custer] actually won here in 2019 in the XFINITY series,” Walsh says. “He’s really good at the high tire-wear tracks like the Auto Club Speedway.

But irrespective of the odds, Walsh is settling on Kyle Larson (+370) as his pick to win the event.

“I’m not betting him because I think [the price] is too short,” Walsh says. “But he’s the favorite for a reason.”