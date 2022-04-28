The gorgeous women behind the top 2022 NFL Draft prospects

The 2022 NFL Draft has officially arrived, with this year’s top college prospects readying for what will likely be a life-changing weekend in Las Vegas.

With the highest-touted players expecting to hear their names called on Thursday, the first night of the draft, some are likely to celebrate with their biggest fans nearby.

Here’s what you need to know about the WAGs of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Amy Paternoster

Fiancée of Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett

Amy Paternoster is the fiancée of Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett Instagram/Amy Paternoster

An athlete much like her future husband, Amy Paternoster is a Princeton University senior who played soccer at the Ivy League institution. She and Pickett, 23, announced their engagement in January 2022, sharing photos from the momentous occasion on social media.

“Got tired of calling you my girlfriend…here’s to a lifetime with the person I cherish more than anything in the world. You make me a better person and I could not imagine life without you. I love you more forever and always!!” Pickett posted on Instagram at the time.

In a separate post on her page, Paternoster called the quarterback her “soulmate.”

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett in October 2021 Getty Images

Leading up to the NFL Draft, Paternoster supported Pickett during the Scouting Combine, as well as his Pro Day, where she even poked fun at his hand size controversy.

Shelby Pearlman

Fiancée of Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks

Shelby Pearlman is engaged to Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks Instagram/Shelby Pearlman

Shelby Pearlman and wide receiver Treylon Burks have been an item since 2020, with the couple celebrating their eight-month anniversary in July 2021.

“You have taught me so much in the last 8 months! There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t thank the good Lord for you! I love you baby girl,” the Arkansas receiver, 22, posted on social media at the time.

Less than a year later, Burks revealed in January 2022 that he had proposed to Pearlman, using the hashtag, “For better and for Burks.”

Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks in November 2021 Getty Images

Leading up to the draft, Burks and Pearlman enjoyed a Garth Brooks concert together in April 2022, catching the show from what appeared to be a suite.

Rachel Tandy

Girlfriend of Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum

Rachel Tandy is the girlfriend of Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum Instagram/Rachel Tandy

Together since at least 2019, Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum has long been able to count on his favorite fan: girlfriend Rachel Tandy. Earlier this month, when the 6-foot-3 athlete celebrated his 22nd birthday, Tandy posted a sweet message to her longtime beau on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to my favorite person! I have a feeling year 22 is going to be a pretty great one!” she wrote.

Over the years, Tandy has posted cozy couple pics with Linderbaum, including a game-day snap from October 2021.

Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum in December 2021 Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“No better feeling in the world,” Tandy captioned a photo of herself embracing Linderbaum on the field.

Lakyn Adkins

Fiancée of North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson

Lakyn Adkins is engaged to North Dakota State receiver Christian Watson Instagram/Lakyn Adkins

Christian Watson put a ring on it less than a month before the NFL Draft. In early April, the North Dakota State wide receiver announced his engagement to girlfriend Lakyn Adkins, sharing photos of the proposal on Instagram.

Captioning the post, “4.4.22,” the couple — who has been together since at least 2018 — popped bubbly to celebrate the life-changing news.

Adkins has supported Watson throughout his career as a Bison, including his final game in the fall of 2021.

North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson in January 2022 Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“From your very first game to your last, even through covid, it was quite a journey. I am so unbelievably proud of you & all the accomplishments you have made throughout your college career. I cannot wait to see where this next year takes you. it’s only the beginning…I luv you sm,” she wrote last November.

Reese Damm

Girlfriend of Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton

Reese Damm is the girlfriend of Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton Instagram/Reese Damm

High school sweethearts, Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton has been dating girlfriend Reese Damm for several years, with the duo even attending their homecoming dance together back in 2016.

A member of the Kappa Delta sorority, the South Carolina student has posted pics with Hamilton throughout the years, with the pair sharing a special moment on the field in Nov. 2021. Although the couple hasn’t posted a photo together in a few months, the 21-year-old safety recently cracked a joke in the comments of Damm’s latest post.

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton in September 2021 Getty Images

“Does she respond👀?” he quipped, to which his favorite fan replied, “Tbh: idk u but u seem cool we should hangout sometime!”

Claire Cornett

Girlfriend of Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder

Desmond Ridder is dating Claire Cornett. The couple also shares a daughter, Leighton Instagram/Claire Cornett

Claire Cornett and Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder have been posting photos of their romance together since 2017, according to The Spun. And while Cornett has long been the 22-year-old quarterback’s biggest supporter, she welcomed a new teammate to her and Ridder’s family in April 2021, daughter Leighton.

Four months after Leighton’s birth, the trio posed for family photos on the field. Cornett quipped on Instagram at the time that much has changed in the past five years, including her football knowledge.

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder in October 2021 Getty Images

“Boy have I come a long way for a girl who knew nothing about football 5 years ago,” she wrote in October 2021.