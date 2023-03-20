The good, bad and ugly possibilities for Jets’ Aaron Rodgers experiment

The Jets are taking a big swing by trying to land Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback for 2023.

The trade standoff continues between the Jets and Packers but it feels inevitable that Rodgers will be a Jet.

Going for the veteran superstar quarterback has worked out great for some teams and not so well for others.

In a couple of instances, it was painful to watch.

The Jets will have Super Bowl expectations with a 39-year-old Rodgers on the roster.

It does not always work out as people expect, though.

Here is a look at Hall of Fame quarterbacks (which Rodgers will be) who went to a different team late in their careers and how it worked out:

The good

Tom Brady:

OK, so he’s not in the Hall of Fame yet, but we had to include him. Brady signed with the Buccaneers as a 43-year-old free agent in 2020 and they won the Super Bowl in his first season.

They went to the playoffs in all three seasons he played in Tampa.





Tom Brady celebrates winning the Super Bowl with the Buccaneers on Feb. 7, 2021. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Peyton Manning:

Manning was 36 years old when he signed as a free agent with the Broncos after a neck injury led to the Colts allowing him to leave.

He put together a ridiculous MVP season in 2013 with 55 touchdown passes and 5,477 passing yards.

Denver went to the playoffs every year Manning was there and won the Super Bowl in his final year, even though he had his worst season.

Norm Van Brocklin:

Van Brocklin spent nine years with the Rams before being traded to the Eagles in 1958 for a first-round pick, offensive tackle Buck Lansford and defensive back Jimmy Harris.

Van Brocklin led the NFL in completions in his first year in Philadelphia and led them to an NFL Championship in 1960, his final year.

Y.A. Tittle:

The 49ers traded Tittle in 1961 when he was 34 years old to the Giants in exchange for guard Lou Cordileone.

Tittle was great for the Giants, leading them to three NFL Championship games in four seasons and winning the 1963 MVP. He led the league in touchdown passes in 1962 and ’63.





Aaron Rodgers and Peyton Manning talk after a Broncos win in 2015. Tribune News Service via Getty I

Joe Montana:

Montana was 36 in 1993 when the 49ers sent him to the Chiefs along with safety David Whitmore and a third-round pick in exchange for a first-round pick. Montana had already won four Super Bowls and two MVPs with the 49ers before an elbow injury opened the door for Steve Young to become the starter in 1992.

Montana had two good years for the Chiefs, making the Pro Bowl in his first year and helping them to the 1993 AFC Championship game and their first division title in 22 years.

Brett Favre (Vikings):

Favre makes two appearances on this list. In 2009, he went to the Vikings as a free agent after retiring from the Jets.

He only played two years in Minnesota but he took the Vikings to the NFC Championship game in 2009 and threw for 33 touchdowns.

Bobby Layne:

The Lions won three NFL championships with Layne on the team in the 1950s, two with him as the starting quarterback.

They have not won anything since trading him to the Steelers in the middle of the 1958 season for quarterback Earl Morrall, a second-round pick and a fourth-round pick.

Layne gave life to a dismal Steelers franchise and made the Pro Bowl in 1959.

The bad

Ken Stabler:

The Snake had won an MVP and a Super Bowl with the Raiders before they traded him in 1980 to the Oilers for Dan Pastorini.

The Oilers did make the playoffs with a 35-year-old Stabler at quarterback in his first season, but he only threw 13 touchdowns against 28 interceptions that season.

He lasted one more year in Houston before finishing his career with the Saints.





Ken Stabler with the Oilers in 1981. Getty Images

Brett Favre (Jets):

Rodgers is not the first great, aging Packers quarterback the Jets have pursued.

In the summer of 2008, the Jets traded for a 39-year-old Favre. It started off well with Favre leading the Jets to an 8-3 start, but he tore a biceps tendon and the team collapsed, finishing 9-7 and missing the playoffs.

Favre led the NFL with 22 interceptions.

The ugly

Johnny Unitas:

The Colts traded the icon to the Chargers in 1973. A 40-year-old Unitas played just five games for San Diego.

He threw seven interceptions in those games.





Johnny Unitas playing for the Chargers in 1973. NFL

Joe Namath:

Broadway Joe traded New York for Hollywood in 1977, signing with the Rams after asking for the Jets to let him go.

A 34-year-old Namath would only play four games for Los Angeles, throwing five interceptions.