Football fans, welcome! With Super Bowl 56 now in the rearview, you can take a day or two to decompress before directing your undivided attention to the NBA season in progress (if you want to take a few weekends off to lock into March Madness, that’s cool, too).

We’re about 75 percent through the season and the All-Star Game is just days away but don’t fret, you’re in the right place to catch up with everything you’ve missed from the season so far.

NBA ALL-STAR GAME 2022: Full list of rosters for Team LeBron and Team Durant

As you prepare to closely follow the stretch run of the NBA season, allow me to get you up to speed with the football fan’s guide to the 2021-22 NBA season.

Let’s get into it…

The football fan’s guide to the 2021-22 NBA season

This season is a celebration

First things first, the NBA is celebrating its 75th anniversary this season. You’re going to see a neat diamond-shaped NBA logo a lot and it’s to celebrate the league’s diamond anniversary.

Before the season, the NBA named the 75 Greatest Players in history and just about everyone you’d expect to make it got the call. Except for Dwight Howard.

Dwight got snubbed.

An NBA Finals rematch is in the cards

Since we’re talking championships, respect is due to the last two teams standing from last year.

As they prepare to defend their title, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are getting hot at the right time. Out in The Valley, the Suns look motivated after coming up short in 2021, and the duo of Devin Booker and Chris Paul has the team on pace to win around 65 games.

The Warriors are the Warriors again

Hopefully, you didn’t get used to the Warriors struggling, because they’re back.

Stephen Curry became the league’s all-time 3-point leader this year, Klay Thompson is back in action, and both Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins were selected to the All-Star Game.

It’s looking like a crash course to a Western Conference Finals between the Warriors and Suns.

LeBron is still very very good at basketball

For an unsurprising update, LeBron James is still one of the best players in the NBA, averaging 29.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game.

Oh yeah, he’s 37 years old and in his 19th season.

However…

The Lakers are pretty bad

Great as LeBron has been, the Big Three that features him, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, has had its fair share of struggles.

For a team that entered the season with title aspirations, the year has been a disaster. LA is currently 26-31 and is most likely going to participate in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament for a chance to qualify for the NBA Playoffs.

How bad are things in LA you ask? The team has left Magic Johnson speechless.

After the @Lakers loss to Portland tonight, I’m speechless. No words can describe how I’m feeling. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 10, 2022

James Harden is a Sixer and Ben Simmons is a Net

Speaking of Big Threes, the Nets’ trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving pretty much disbanded before it even was a thing.

As the team was entrenched in dissension, it became clear that Harden wanted out, resulting in him (not so) privately seeking a trade

Due to injuries and Irving being unavailable for games played in New York City, Harden shared the floor with Durant and Irving a total of 16 times over two seasons. Their record in those games? 13-3.

Meanwhile, Ben Simmons didn’t suit up for the Sixers after losing in Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals. Simmons requested a trade ahead of the season and accrued over $20 million in fines while remaining away from the team.

The resolution? A swap of stars that forms an All-Star duo of Harden and Joel Embiid in Philly while the Nets now have a Big Three of Durant, Irving and Simmons.

The Eastern Conference is no joke

It’s not just the Bucks, Sixers and Nets.

With Kyle Lowry in tow, the Heat are now an even more annoying opponent to go against, while the Bulls are thriving after adding DeMar DeRozan, who’s having a season worthy of legitimate MVP consideration.

After those five teams, you’ve also got the Cavaliers (more on them in a second), the Raptors and the Celtics, who are each very worthy of respect. There might not be eight title contenders in the East, but there will be some battles in the East Playoffs and matchups might determine who makes it out.

For the Cavs and Grizzlies, the future is now

Two of the most pleasant surprises this season have been in Cleveland and Memphis.

Behind Ja Morant’s leap into superstardom, the Grizzlies are legitimately one of the West’s top four teams and given their youth, the best is yet to come.

The Cavaliers are thriving thanks to the All-Star play of Darius Garland, while the frontcourt duo of Jarrett Allen and likely Rookie of the Year Evan Mobley are the new twin towers. Oh, and Kevin Love has bought in to become a legitimate Sixth Man of the Year candidate.

For the Magic, Pistons, Rockets and Thunder, the future is, well, later

There’s talent across the league, even among the league’s weaker teams.

In Orlando, there’s Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs. Detroit’s got Cade Cunningham and Saddiq Bey and in Houston, there’s Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr., while OKC’s future is headlined by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey.

These teams might be at the bottom of the standings this year, but they’ll be at the top of the draft lottery and will continue to add talent for the future.

Injuries are still the worst

Despite being this far into the season, we have yet to see Kawhi Leonard, Jamal Murray and Zion Williamson suit up, while players like Paul George and Damian Lillard have been plagued by injury.

We might see Murray soon, but there’s no sign of Leonard or Williamson taking the floor.

Unfortunately, some signs point to George and Lillard potentially missing the remainder of the season, joining Wizards star Bradley Beal, who underwent season-ending surgery on his left wrist.

As good of a season as it’s been, it would be even better with more of the above six.