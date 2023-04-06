The five key storylines in Knicks-Cavaliers playoff series

INDIANAPOLIS — Donovan Mitchell admitted last week that he was looking forward to a potential “full circle” playoff series against his hometown Knicks, adding that he “wouldn’t want it any other way.”

The Knicks won’t face the Westchester native and the Cavaliers for at least another 10 days, but with their first-round clash now officially set, their former summertime target will be a storyline until that series between the No. 4 and No. 5 teams in the Eastern Conference commences on either April 15 or April 16.

Mitchell, who the Knicks attempted to acquire in the offseason before he was dealt from the Jazz to Cleveland, made his fourth career All-Star team in his first season with the Cavaliers. He’s averaging a career-best 28.3 points per game, including 42 in a loss to the Knicks last Friday in which Jalen Brunson outscored him with a career-best 48. That was Mitchell’s second of four consecutive games of 40 points or more with two regular-season games remaining.

“When you dig into the numbers, that tells you that he’s had a monster season, to have as many 40-point games, but also [it’s] the impact on winning,” Tom Thibodeau said when asked about Mitchell before Wednesday’s 138-129 win over the Pacers. “He did the same thing in Utah, but I think each year he’s gotten better.”

Beyond Mitchell, here are four other intriguing storylines as we look ahead to the first postseason meeting between these two franchises since back-to-back playoff meetings — both won by the Knicks — in 1995 and 1996.





2. Julius Randle’s health

The Knicks’ leading scorer and lone All-Star missed his third consecutive game Wednesday night with a sprained ankle, and he will be reevaluated a day or two before Game 1 of the first round, putting his availability for at least the start of the series in doubt.

The Knicks pulled out a win in Cleveland in Randle’s absence last week, but the Cavaliers were missing top defenders Jarrett Allen and Isaac Okoro. The Knicks also won two of the three head-to-head meetings in which Randle played earlier this season. He averaged 27.0 points and 11.0 rebounds in the two victories and was held to 15 points with nine boards and zero made 3-pointers in the Knicks’ lone loss.





Julius Randle, who is battling an ankle injury, could miss the start of the Knicks’ playoff series against the Cavaliers. USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

3. The Cavaliers’ defense

The Knicks ranked fifth in the NBA in offensive rating this season entering play Wednesday, at 116.8 points per 100 possessions this season, but Cleveland will offer a stern test with the top defensive rating (110.1 points per 100 possessions) and fewest points allowed per game (107.1) in the league. Starting big men Allen and Evan Mobley both rank in the top 20 in blocked shots in the league.

4. Second time around

Randle and RJ Barrett, two of the Knicks’ three leading scorers this season, endured rough postseason debuts in the Knicks’ five-game elimination by the Hawks in the opening round in 2021. Randle shot just 29.8 percent from the field (28-for-94) in the five games, and 33.3 percent (11-for-33) from long distance. Barrett was slightly better from the field overall (.388) but he missed 20 of 28 attempts from 3-point range, while averaging 14.4 points per game. If Randle makes it back to the lineup, the scoring duo needs a better showing in its second postseason go-around with the Knicks. Some of that pressure should be alleviated by the presence of Brunson and a better supporting cast.

5. Playoff newbies

Among those in supporting roles, Immanuel Quickley (39 points on Wednesday) has improved at both ends greatly from his rookie campaign, to the point that he should be a contender for Sixth Man of the Year.

Two others making their postseason debuts will be 2021 first-round pick Quentin Grimes (36 points) and versatile deadline pickup Josh Hart, whose teams didn’t qualify for postseason play in any of his first five seasons.

“If you start looking ahead, then you lose the sense of where you are now. And I don’t want to do that,” Hart said. “I think this team and myself are in good places physically and mentally.

“I don’t want to keep looking forward to the playoffs, or keep looking forward to the summer or keep looking forward to next season, whatever it is. Because if you’re doing that, everything else just kind of seems meaningless and going through the motions every day.”