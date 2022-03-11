The end of MLB’s lockout ushers in a changed game

Sign up here to get Beyond the Back Page delivered to your inbox each weekday morning.

The madness is over. Major League Baseball is back.

MLB and the MLB Players Association finally reached an agreement Thursday on a new collective bargaining agreement, ending the second-longest work stoppage (99 days) in league history. A full 162-game schedule will be played, beginning with Opening Day on April 7.

Spring training camps will open Friday — with a mandatory report date of Sunday — and spring training games will begin on March 17. Free agency is already underway.