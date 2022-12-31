The drama, deals that made 2022 a year the Nets won’t forget

Follow all the basketball buzz in Brooklyn Sign up for Inside the Nets by Brian Lewis, exclusively on Sports+.

As the final moments of 2022 tick away on Saturday night and the calendar flips to 2023, it’s easy to think the Nets have had one of the craziest years in NBA memory.

Until one stops to think about all the bylines, headlines and storylines that have gone into covering Brooklyn — from New Year’s Day to New Year’s Eve — and it becomes clear it was actually far crazier than that. Here is a month-by-month retrospective.

January: Return of the Kai

After missing the first 35 games of the season, Kyrie Irving finally makes his 2021-22 debut on Jan. 5. Irving had refused to adhere to New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate policy, something that had cost him not only the max salary contract offer Brooklyn had tabled over the summer, but the first 2 ½ months of the season.

The Nets had sent him home, saying they wouldn’t have any part-time players. Until they made a desperate heel-turn, as team owner Joe Tsai told The Post, “We’re trying to be practical. And I’ve always said I don’t want to make this a political issue. My only religion is to win games and win the championship. That’s where we are.”

Less than two weeks later, Kevin Durant went down on Jan. 15 with a sprained MCL.

February: The deal

After Brooklyn shook up the NBA a year earlier by trading for James Harden, they did it again by trading him.

James Harden made it increasingly clear with his lackluster play early this year that he had tired of playing for the Nets after 13 months with the team. Corey Sipkin

Irving’s absence, not being the center of attention in Brooklyn and a number of other factors rankled Harden enough that he seemed to shut down. The three-time scoring champ’s last game with Brooklyn was a desultory four-point, 2-of-11 sleepwalk in a loss at Sacramento. Though he was telling the Nets he wanted to stay, he was confessing to others around the league he wanted to leave.

After a personal call from Nets owner Joe Tsai pried the truth out of Harden, Brooklyn shipped him to Philadelphia at the Feb. 10 trade deadline for a package built around Ben Simmons.

March: Dead without Durant

Durant finally returned from his MCL injury on March 3. But the damage was done, both in the standings and in terms of the star’s morale. When Durant went down, the Nets had been 27-15, sitting second in the Eastern Conference, just ½-game behind Chicago. But they went just 5-16 in his absence, showing little fight or grit. By the time he returned to the court, they had fallen all the way to eighth.

Unimpressed with what he saw from the team’s work ethic and professionalism in his absence, Durant’s disenchantment with the franchise took root.

April: The sweep

The Celtics’ sweep of the Nets in the playoffs set the franchise spinning into an offseason that almost saw the team broken apart. Getty Images

Even riding Durant for unsustainable marathon minutes, Brooklyn never really recovered its form. The Nets suffered a humiliating first-round playoff sweep at the hands of Boston and former assistant Ime Udoka, their lack of size punished by the Celtics’ big wings and Nash outcoached by his ex-employee.

After playing just 29 games due to his vaccination stance, Irving spoke in the aftermath of the sweep about managing the club’s future along with Durant, Tsai, GM Sean Marks and others — but omits Steve Nash.

“When I say I’m here with Kev, I think that it really entails us managing this franchise together alongside Joe and Sean and just our group of family members that we have in our locker room and our organization.”

May: Nets under the knife

While the Durant and Irving dramas were quietly percolating behind the scenes, not yet boiling up to the surface, the Nets were sorting out their own injury issues.

Joe Harris had already undergone a second surgery on the ankle injury that limited him to just 14 games last season. Simmons — who didn’t play at all in 2021-22 due to mental health woes and a bad back — had microdiscectomy surgery on May 4 to address a herniated L-4 disk in his lower back. Then Seth Curry — who arrived with Simmons from Philadelphia in February — was next.

Ben Simmons spent his few months with the Nets last season on the bench before undergoing surgery on his back over the summer. EPA

After having played through left ankle soreness at the tail end of the regular season and into the first round of the NBA playoffs, Curry had arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle (performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley, the Nets foot and ankle specialist, at the Hospital for Special Surgery) five days after Simmons’ operation. Turns out multiple surgeries were just the quiet before the storm.

June: KD asks away

What could possibly overshadow the news that Irving couldn’t reach a long-term extension and was opting in to the final $36.5 million season of his Brooklyn contract? The seismic bombshell of Durant demanding — no, sorry, requesting — a trade.

Durant had a laundry list of complaints with the Nets, from the way they folded in his absence to their professionalism to their practice habits. The issues came to a head on June 30, when the star — days after the Irving news broke — asked out.

Before the four-year, $198 million extension he had signed a year earlier during the Summer Olympics had even kicked in, Durant was looking to move.

July: Kyrie’s return

As expected, the Durant story completely overshadowed Las Vegas Summer League and ground free agency to a halt as a host of contenders tried to put together trade offers for him. The prevailing wisdom throughout the NBA was that Marks and Tsai were going to tear it down and trade first Durant and then Irving.

Though Kyrie Irving’s name was floated in trade rumors over the summer, he made it clear he wanted to remain with the Nets, with or without Kevin Durant. Corey Sipkin

But The Post broke the story that Irving had every intention of staying in Brooklyn, whether Durant came back or forced his way out.

August: KD runs it back

After Durant tries to force out both Marks and Nash in early August, he eventually sits down with both — along with Tsai — in Los Angeles on Aug. 22. And by the next morning, the Nets announced that they’ve had a meeting of the minds and that their franchise player had rescinded his trade request.

Whether it was a temporary détente or Durant was fully back on board remained to be seen. But the nuclear option of blowing up the team was averted.

September: Why, KD, why?

Marks admitted he came “relatively close” to moving Durant a couple of times, but that “it’s pretty difficult to get like-for-like.” And as the Nets opened training camp, Durant opened up about precisely why he wanted out:

“My whole thing was, I want everybody to be held accountable for their habits as a player every day, and a lot of stuff was getting swept under the rug because we’re injured or guys aren’t around,” Durant said. “We could’ve fought through that more and focused on the guys that were here. … I was more so worried about how we’re approaching every day as a team. I felt like we could’ve fought through a lot of stuff that held us back.”

Kevin Durant began the offseason asking for a trade and ended it asking for Steve Nash and Sean Marks to be fired, but a meeting with Joe Tsai left the superstar recommitted to the club. Corey Sipkin

October: More Kyrie drama

The Nets get off to a sorry start to the season under Nash, looking disengaged and disinterested. Things just get worse when the latest Irving drama crops up on Oct. 27. The star sends out social media posts on Twitter and Instagram linking to an anti-Semitic movie that alleges, among other things, that the Holocaust was a lie, many high-ranking Jews admitted to worshipping Satan and anti-black racism can be traced back to key Jewish texts. The controversy deepens with his testy exchanges with the media and refusal to apologize.

November: Coaching change

The month opened with Brooklyn replacing Nash — who Durant had tried to get fired — with Jacque Vaughn. He lost his first game as interim coach later that night, the Nets falling to 2-6 and 13th in the East.

On Nov. 3, Irving gets suspended without pay for his refusal to apologize for promoting the anti-Semitic film. The next morning, Vaughn stands up before the team — now his team — and beseeches them to focus on basketball first.

The Nets rolled to a 128-86 road win at Washington that night (without Irving or Simmons). Though talk around Brooklyn had been about hiring suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka, Vaughn earned the permanent job by Nov. 9 and has gone 21-7 since stepping in for Nash.

Jacque Vaughn has guided the Nets to 21 wins in his first 28 games as head coach. Corey Sipkin

December: Brooklyn’s best

Brooklyn has become the hottest team in the sport. They’ll carry a 10-game winning streak into Saturday’s New Year’s Eve game in Charlotte that is the longest in the NBA this season. They came into Thursday not just second in the Eastern Conference, but with the second-best record in the league.