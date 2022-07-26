The Best Subway Series Promo Codes & Betting Offers

Commercial content. 21+.



The 2022 Subway Series begins tonight as the Mets host the Yankees.



Mets vs. Yankees: The Preview



The one we’ve all been waiting for, the Subway Series is here. The first highly-anticipated two-game series begins Tuesday night when the New York Yankees visit the New York Mets at Citi Field. The Yankees have the best record in the AL at 66-31 after taking two of three from the Baltimore Orioles including a 6-0 win on Sunday. Across town, the Mets lead the NL East at 59-37 after avoiding a three-game sweep against the San Diego Padres with an 8-5 victory on Sunday as a -133 favorite.

These Subway Series rivals met six times last year, with the Mets holding a 4-2 advantage. The teams had split the season series each of the previous three years. Following a hard-fought first two games in Baltimore, the Yankees managed to secure a series victory with a complete team performance in Sunday’s rubber match en route to a shutout win.

DJ LeMahieu opened the scoring with an RBI double in the top of the third before Aaron Judge launched a two-run shot later in the inning, while Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Jose Trevino both provided run-scoring hits in the sixth. All-Star Nestor Cortes earned the win with six shutout innings, allowing six hits and no walks while striking out seven.

What was once a double-digit lead for the Mets in the NL East is now nearly gone thanks in large part to a sputtering offense over the past few weeks, but New York came alive late on Sunday to avoid a sweep against the Padres.

Pete Alonso got New York on the board in the sixth with a three-run homer before Luis Guillorme and Tomas Nido both provided run-scoring hits later in the inning, while Mark Canha added a two-run single in the eighth.

Subway Series Game 1: Odds



Team Spread Moneyline Total: 8 Runs New York Mets (+1.5) -175 -105 Over -105 New York Yankees (-1.5) +145 -115 Under -115

