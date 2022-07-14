The best Saratoga Races 2022 Promo Codes & Betting Offers

Commercial content. 21+.



New York Post readers can get their hands on a load of great betting offers and promotions ahead of Saratoga Races 2022. Check out how to claim, and get involved in the action.



$400 sign up bonus with code NYPRACING New users only, 21+. Full T&Cs apply. AL, AR, CA, CT, DE, FL, IL, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MT, NH, NY, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SD, TN, VT, VI, WA, WV, WI, WY only.



Get Your First Single-Horse Win Wager up to $200 Back If You Lose 21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, LA, MN, NJ. T&C apply



$200 First Deposit Bonus New customers only. Must be 18 or older (21 in AL, AZ, IA, IN, KS, NH, ND, WA). Full T&C apply.



100% First Deposit Match up to $150 New users only. 21+. AL, AR, CA, CT, DE, FL, IL, IO, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MT, NH, NY, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SD, TN, VT, VI, WA, WV, WI, WY only. Full T&C Apply.

Saratoga Races 2022: The Preview

For horse racing fans, Christmas has come early as we begin the Saratoga summer racing meet. Over 40 glorious days of drama, agony, and ecstasy lie in wait, and you’ll be able to claim some fantastic sign-up offers to join in on the action.

The New York Racing Association (NYRA) shifts its racing up to the Spa, as the action begins on Thursday for the country’s most lucrative thoroughbred racing meet.

The nation’s best jockeys, trainers, and horses, combined with generations of fans, will all congregate in upstate New York, where the tradition has stood for more than 150 summers, and doesn’t look like changing anytime soon.

Two years of the COVID-19 pandemic had big effects at Saratoga, but things should finally return to normal this year, with big crowds lining the track, picnicking in the backyard, and getting up close and personal with jockeys and horses in the tree-lined paddock in a venue unlike any other in the country.

Perhaps the pick of the races across the eight weeks is the $1 million Caesars Saratoga Derby Invitational on August 6. However, there are plenty of other big races on the cards, including the $600,000 Jim Dandy, the prelude to the Travers, on July 30.

A four-day opening weekend kicks off the schedule, before the regular Wednesday to Sunday format comes into play. There will be at least one six-figure purse every day of the meet and several cards will be loaded with them, so be sure to keep an eye out for the jam-packed days.

Saratoga Races 2022: The Full Schedule



Week Races Week 1

(July 14) Thursday – GIII Schuylerville and Wilton

Friday – GIII Forbidden Apple and Coronation Cup

Saturday – GI Diana and GIII Sanford

Sunday – GIII Quick Call Week 2

(July 20) Wednesday – GI A. P. Smithwick Memorial (Steeplechase) and Suzie O’Cain

Thursday – Rick Violette

Friday – GIII Lake George

Saturday – GIII Caress and GI Coaching Club American Oaks

Sunday – GII Shuvee Week 3

(July 27) Wednesday – GII Honorable Miss Handicap

Thursday – Birdstone

Friday – Curlin

Saturday – GI Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap and GII Jim Dandy

Sunday – GII Amsterdam and GII Bowling Green Week 4 (August 3) Wednesday – Shine Again

Thursday – Alydar

Friday – GII National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame and GIII Troy Stakes

Saturday – Whitney Day – Fasig Tipton Lure GII Glens Falls, GI Longines Test, GI Whitney, GI Caesars Saratoga Derby Invitational

Sunday – GIII Adirondack, Fasig Tipton De La Rose and GIII Saratoga Oaks Invitational Week 5 (August 10) Wednesday – Tale of the Cat

Thursday – Galway

Friday – Evan Shipman Handicap, John Morrissey Handicap, Johnstone Mile , and Union Avenue Handicap

Saturday – GI Fourstardave Handicap and GII Saratoga Special

Sunday – Mahony Week 6 (August 17) Wednesday – GI Jonathan Sheppard and NYSSS Cab Calloway Division

Thursday – NYSSS Statue of Liberty Division

Friday – Skidmore and Summer Colony

Saturday – Alabama Day – GI Alabama, GII Lake Placid, and Smart N Fancy

Sunday – Bolton Landing Week 7 (August 24) Wednesday – John’s Call

Thursday – Riskaverse

Friday – Albany, Fleet Indian Funny Cide, Seeking the Ante West Point Handicap and Yaddo Handicap

Saturday – Travers Day – GII Ballston Spa, GI Forego, GI H. Allen Jerkens Memorial, GI Personal Ensign, GI Sword Dancer, GI Travers

Sunday – Better Talk Now and GI Ballerina Week 8 (August 31) Wednesday – GIII With Anticipation

Thursday – P.G. Johnson

Friday – Lucky Coin and GII Prioress

Saturday – GI Jockey Club Gold Cup and GIII Saranac

Sunday – GI Spinaway

Monday – GIII Bernard Baruch Handicap and GI Hopeful

Grade 1 races are all in bold.

Top Preakness Stakes 2022 betting bonuses ranked

1. TwinSpires $400 in bonuses

<br />

TwinSpires has nearly comprehensive coverage of all major and minor racetracks around the world. With more than 300 tracks covered by the service, TwinSpires beats all other racebooks in terms of pure coverage.

Like TVG, every time you place a bet at TwinSpires, your wager is pooled with the wagers taken in-person at the track and your winning bets are paid at full track odds. There are different wagering interfaces for all levels of betting. Whether it’s your first time betting on the Belmont Stakes, or if you’re a horse racing betting pro, there’s a tailored experience for you.

Using the promo code NYPRACING, you can get your hands on a $400 sign-up bonus ahead of the summer madness at Saratoga.

2. TVG Preakness Stakes Risk-free Bet

<br />

The TVG new customer offer is a risk-free bet of up to $200. This means that you can place your first eligible wager up to a maximum of $200, and receive $200 in free bets even if the bet loses.

If the horse you bet on wins, you’ll be paid out the returns from your wager. If you’ve got a specific horse in mind for the 2022 Preakness Stakes, then you don’t want to miss out on this one.

3. DRF Bets First Deposit Bonus

<br />

DRF Bets offers a 100% first deposit bonus worth $200. New users who register and deposit exactly $200 receive an extra $200 in bonus cash.

To claim the bonus, you’ll need to deposit the $200 within 14 days of registering. Then you’ll have 14 days to wager your bonus funds. DRF Bets will revoke any of the bonuses you haven’t used by that time.

4. AmWager

<br />

The AmWager new customer offer is a first deposit match up to $150. This means if you deposit $150 on your first time depositing, AmWager will match that deposit in free bets. This is a great promo if you’ve got a couple of horses in mind for the Derby.

The beauty of this promo is that you do not have to deposit $150, so if you deposited $50, you would receive $50. However, to get the maximum bonus, new customers would have to deposit $150 to receive $150 in free bets.

Betting at Saratoga?