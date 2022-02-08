The Best NY Sports Betting Sites 2022

Commercial content. 21+.



The New York Post ranks the best legal New York Sports Betting Sites available to bettors the Empire State in February 2022.

More on the top NY Sports Betting Sites

NY Online Sportsbook of the Week

FanDuel Sportsbook has emerged as one of the leading online sports betting sites, and they’re certainly one of our favorites. There’s a clean interface, with a multitude of sports markets available – you can’t go wrong with FanDuel.

Their range of odds, as well as their promotions and offers for new and existing customers are superb, with their new customer offer giving a huge odds boost for the upcoming Super Bowl.

Find out more about Super Bowl betting

New York online sports betting FAQs

Is online sports betting legit?

Online sports betting is completely legal and legitimate when you play with a site that’s officially licensed in the state where you are depositing, betting or withdrawing.

Your money is safe with a licensed sportsbook and with excellent customer service facilities available, there is plenty of help available should you need it.

Is online sports betting legal in New York?

Yes. Online sports betting was approved by the state legislature in April 2021. The first wave of licensed sites are expected to live before the Super Bowl.

The New York Gaming Commission approved nine licences to sportsbooks to operate online in November 2021, and online sports betting is set for a launch in the very near future.

How do I bet online in New York?

You will be able to bet online legally via any of the sportsbooks licensed to operate in New York once online betting goes live.

All NY licensed sportsbooks are accessible via their websites. Some also have mobile apps for iOS and Android devices, allowing you to play via your mobile device.

As long as you are over the age of 21 and within New York state lines you are able to wager and bet with any of the licensed sportsbooks in NY.

What sports can I bet online in NY?

The first wave of Empire State sports betting sites cater for betting on all the major leagues of US Sport: NFL football, MLB baseball, NBA basketball, NHL hockey and MLS soccer as well as college sports and numerous other leagues and sports around the world.

The top online sportsbooks tend to have the most diverse ranges of sports and odds on offer with everything from UFC, boxing, tennis and NASCAR to darts, rugby, badminton and more.

Can I bet on College Sports in New York?

Yes. It’s legal to bet on college sports matchups as long as they don’t involve teams from the state of New York and aren’t being played in the state of New York.

Unfortunately, for bettors in New York it is illegal to wager on any New York college sports teams, even if they’re playing on the road. This is very similar to the law in New Jersey.

You can still bet on March Madness and College Football bowl games legally.

Major Sporting Events in February 2022

Date Sport Event 4th – 20th February Winter Sports Winter Olympic Games, Beijing. 13th February Football NFL Super Bowl LVI 20th February Nascar Daytona 500 27th February Soccer EFL Carabao Cup Final 26th February Hockey 2022 NHL Stadium Series

Key NY Online Sports Betting Regulations

In order to wager your money on sports and withdraw any winnings in New York, you must be at least 21 years old, as well as being within New York state lines.

Bettors will only be allowed to place bets at one of the eight legal and licensed online sportsbooks as outlined in the table below. Any online sportsbook not on our list, is not legal to play on.

Our Top Sports Betting Sites in New York

Rank Operator Bonus Offer Promo Code T&C’s 1 Caesars Sportsbook Up to $1,500 first deposit bonus NPBONUSCZR 21+. New customers only. NY, CO, IL, IN, IA, MI, NJ, VA, WV only. T&C’s apply. 2 FanDuel Sportsbook Risk free bet up to $1,000 No Code Required 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C’s apply. 3 BetMGM Risk free bet up to $1,000 NPBONUS 21+. New customers only. NY, NJ, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&C’s apply. 4 PointsBet Two risk free bets up to $2,000 NYPBONUS 21+. New customers only. NY, CO, IL, IN, IA, MI, NJ, VA, WV only. T&C’s apply.

Top Online Sportsbooks Ranked

1. Caesars Sportsbook

<br />

The Caesars brand took over the William Hill online sportsbook in 2021 and it’s gone from strength to strength since then adding plenty of glitz and glamour to a big offering of sports and markets.

Caesar spoils you arguably the most eye-catching promos for new and existing customers of any US sports betting site. Their choice of deposit and withdrawal options is also unparalleled, testament to the inclusive feel they promote.

Finally, they also excel in providing for New York’s mobile players with a fantastic mobile app and easy to use mobile site,

2. FanDuel Sportsbook

<br />

FanDuel started in the fantasy sports arena, but have quickly established themselves as one of the most popular online sports betting sites in every state in which they’ve gone live.

The range of markets they have on offers, including pre-match, live betting and futures options stand out from the competition. Their parlay betting section is also one of the best around, particularly for same-game parlays, which are surging in popularity worldwide.

FanDuel sportsbook also rewards repeat players with some of the best existing customer specials you’ll find. Notable for both their generosity in how simple to understand and redeem they are.

3. BetMGM

<br />

BetMGM is unlucky not to top our hit parade of the best online sports betting sites offered in New York. There is almost nothing to find fault with here.

Both desktop and mobile sites are very impressive, simple to use and easy to understand. BetMGM also boasts a fantastic mobile app, allowing users to wager on the go, wherever you are.

They provide a strong range of sports to bet on with the variety of markets you’ll find as good as any US online sportsbook. Like FanDuel they have some strong offers to keep existing customers coming back to their site too

4. PointsBet

<br />

With a simple and efficient online site, PointsBet is still a popular choice among bettors. With an exciting new customer offer, PointsBet is a good place to start for new bettors in New York.

Whilst PointsBet still offers similar markets to the big names in online sports betting, their odds are not as strong, and they also currently lack a mobile app.

Their simplicity is one of their main attractions, and it is very easy to use, but if you’re looking for a better all-around experience in online sports betting, PointsBet isn’t the place to start.

NY Sports Betting Sites Features

Operator In-Play betting Live Streaming Parlay Betting Same Game Parlay App Available BetMGM ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Caesars ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ FanDuel ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ PointsBet ✓ X ✓ ✓ ✓

In-Play Betting

In-Play betting involves wagering on an an event after it has started, and up until its conclusion. For example, if you placed a bet on the Giants to win at halftime of their game, this would be an in-play bet.

Live-Streaming

The live streaming feature allows bettors to watch the game they are betting on. On the online sportsbook site, the game will be shown while you make your selections for in-play bets.

Parlay Betting

A parlay bet combines two or more wagers into one bet, and the bet is dependent on all of the individual wagers winning. The benefit of this is that the total payout of the parlay is higher than individual bets on all legs of the parlay.

For example, you can combine the moneyline wager of the Giants, Jets and Yankees, and get a higher payout than if you put three single wagers on all three teams to win the moneyline.

Same Game Parlay

A relatively new feature, but a same game parlay allows you to combine multiple bets from the same game into one bet.

For example, you could combine Saquon Barkley to score a touchdown, Giants to cover the spread and Over the total points into one wager. All of the legs in the same game parlay must win in order to payout.

What are the benefits of betting online in New York?

Getty Images

Convenience – Online Betting can be done from anywhere

Promos and Bonuses – Get the biggest bonuses with online sportsbooks

Variety – More markets and choices than ever before

Best Odds – Regularly updated and consistently checked

Live Streaming – Free live sports with the best sportsbooks

Payment Choices – Safety and security when wagering online

Convenience

Online sports betting in New York has never been easier. It’s as easy as pulling your mobile phone out of your pocket, opening up your laptop or loading up a tablet.

For many people, travelling to your nearest sportsbook is not convenient at all. The legalization of sports betting in NY will make it far easier for them to place wagers when they want.

Promos and Bonuses

One of the main attractions of online sports betting are the fantastic bonuses and promotions. New customer offers from online sportsbooks offer the potential to earn thousands of dollars worth of bonus cash and free bets.

The most lucrative opportunities come through new customer offers and welcome bonuses and you’re not limited to one sportsbook, allowing you to take advantage of welcome bonuses for as many sites as you choose.

Variety

The best selection and extensive list of sports you can bet on is levels ahead with online sports betting. This allows you to bet all in one place, and all on the same site.

What comes with a long list of sports, is a huge variety of markets and props. You’ll find more types of bets online than you will at a retail sportsbook, and you’ll also be able to bet live on sports games.

Best Odds

Different sportsbooks will often have different odds on certain markets and game lines, so it is easy to check between different sportsbooks to see where you’re getting the most bang for your buck.

Live Streaming

A mainstream feature in the best online sportsbooks nowadays, live streaming is available for certain games. You’re able to watch games not available through your regular cable television, whilst being able to bet live at the same time.

Not all online sportsbooks have this feature, so it is worth checking out our table of features to check which sportsbooks offer live streaming.

Payment Choices

Unlike retail sportsbooks which generally operate with cash, online sports betting sites allow players to deposit and withdraw through a massive variety of payment methods.

Current widely available payment methods:

Debit Card

Credit Card

PayPal

E-Check

Skrill

Pay+

Neteller

Plus additional others

Many sportsbooks are opening up into accepting cryptocurrencies, so players can use their crypto funds to fund their betting accounts.

Legal vs Offshore Betting Sites in New York

Legal sports betting sites are sports betting sites that allow players to legally place bets on any sports market they have to offer, as long as they’re legally licensed in your state.

Traditionally some players have seen offshore betting sites as an alternative to legal sports betting sites. These are often used by players in states where sports betting is not yet legal.

A number of the most well known offshore betting sites are located in the likes of Curacao, the Isle of Man, Malta and Costa Rica, with these being some of those sites listed below.

BetOnline

XBet

Bovada

MyBookie

BetUS

SportsBetting

In regards to sports betting in New York, there are no legal offshore betting sites, with a number of states now offering legal and licensed sportsbooks for people to bet with to avoid players running into the issues that offshore betting sites provide.

Offshore betting poses a number of risks and issues for those that choose to bet with offshore betting sites. These issues include:

Lack of US Licensing means no protection from player mistreatment

Money not protected if sportsbook goes bust

Potential Money Laundering

Using legal sports betting sites allow players to avoid these risks as they need to follow state rules and regulations in order to operate legally.

Retail Sportsbooks in New York

There have been a number of retail sportsbooks in New York since 2013, after the NY Gaming Economic Development act.

Retail Sportsbook Location Del Lago Resort & Casino Waterloo Resorts World Catskills Monticello Rivers Casino Schenectady Schenectady Tioga Downs Nichols Turning Stone Resort Casino Verona Yellow Brick Road Casino Chittenango Point Place Casino Bridgeport Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort Hogansburg

Whilst retail sportsbooks still provide a fun and entertaining experience for bettors, online sports betting allows for more convenience, and provides better offers and promotions for customers which you would not get at a retail sportsbook.

What New York sports teams can I bet on?

Getty Images

New York Jets

One half of New York’s Football scene, the Jets have won just one Super Bowl in their time as a franchise.

You can bet on all the Jets regular season games, as well as whether or not they’ll make the playoffs or even win the Super Bowl.

New York Giants

The NFC franchise in New York has been far more successful traditionally, with the Giants winning four Super Bowls, including two in the last 15 years.

Each of the Giants regular season games are available to bet on, as well as betting on the total number of wins they earn, and whether or not the Giants will win the Super Bowl.

New York Knicks

Based in Manhattan, the Knicks have won two NBA Championships, and are one of only two NBA teams to be located in their original city.

Markets available to bet on the Knicks are all of their regular season games, whether they’ll win the Eastern Conference and reach the NBA Finals.

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets have made the NBA finals twice in their history in 2002 and 2003, with Brooklyn — then located in New Jersey — losing these to the Lakers and Spurs respectively.

You can bet on the Nets to win the NBA title, Eastern Conference and reach the NBA finals, with all of their regular season games also available to be wagered on as well.

New York Yankees

The Yankees are America’s most successful baseball team, with an amazing history totalling 27 world series titles. Their most recent title came in 2009, so it has been somewhat of a drought for Yankee fans.

Bettors can wager on every Yankees’ regular season game, as well as whether or not New York will make the playoffs or win the World Series.

New York City FC

New York’s newest sports franchise, NYCFC play in MLS and are the current MLS Champions. Playing their first game in just 2015, no team has won the MLS Cup in a shorter period of time than NYCFC.

You are able to wager on all of New York City FC’s regular season games, as well as whether or not they’ll make the playoffs, or win the MLS Cup.