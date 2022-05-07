The best Kentucky Derby 2022 Promo Codes & Betting Offers

Commercial content. 21+.



New York Post readers can get their hands on a load of great betting offers and promotions ahead of Kentucky Derby 2022.



Kentucky Derby 2022: The Preview



The 148th Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs is shaping up as a sensational race, with high-quality runners who have held their form for months and improved their Beyer Speed Figures as the prep season progressed.

Zandon, the Chad Brown-trained Blue Grass winner, and Epicenter are acknowledged as the top two betting choices. There are a number of other horses, though, seemingly capable of having those roses thrown on their back, including the intriguing Crown Pride, a Japanese import who has trained at least as well as the two favorites this week.

Crown Pride, winner of the United Arab Emirates Derby for trainer Koichi Shintani, is seeking to become the first horse from Japan to win the Derby. Taiba, who won the Santa Anita Derby in only his second start, will try to become the first horse since Leonatus in 1883 to win the Derby in his third start, and the first horse to win the Derby in his third start without having raced as a 2 year old.

If the full field of 20 starters, the purse will be $3 million, with $1.86 million going to the winner. The Derby is the 12th race on a marathon 14-race card that begins at 10:30 a.m. Eastern and doesn’t conclude until 10 hours later, at 8:30 p.m. Post time for the Derby is listed as 6:57 p.m., but it usually goes off a few minutes after the listed post time.

Kentucky Derby 2022: Odds

Odds courtesy of TwinSpires. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

POST POSITION HORSE ODDS 1 Mo Donegal 10-1 2 Happy Jack 30-1 3 Epicenter 7-2 4 Summer Is Tomorrow 30-1 5 Smile Happy 20-1 6 Messier 8-1 7 Crown Pride 20-1 8 Charge It 20-1 9 Tiz The Bomb 30-1 10 Zandon 3-1 11 Pioneer Of Medina 30-1 12 Taiba 12-1 13 Simplification 20-1 14 Barber Road 30-1 15 White Abarrio 10-1 16 Cyberknife 20-1 17 Classic Causeway 30-1 18 Tawny Port 30-1 19 Zozos 20-1 20 Ethereal Road 30-1

Top Kentucky Derby 2022 betting bonuses ranked

1. TwinSpires $400 in bonuses



The TwinSpires Kentucky Derby new customer offer is a free bet bonus of $400. For every $400 wagered, you will receive a $100 bonus. In order to earn the maximum $400 bonus, you must wager $1600 within 30 days of creating your account.

To claim, follow the link above and enter the promo code NYPRACING when asked to enter a promotional code.

This bonus is great if you have a few horses in mind over the Kentucky Derby weekend. Place four $400 bets, and you’ll receive a $100 bonus each time you do so.

2. TVG Kentucky Derby Risk-free Bet



The TVG new customer offer is a risk-free bet of up to $200. This means that you can place your first eligible wager up to a maximum of $200, and receive $200 in free bets even if the bet loses.

If the horse you bet on wins, you’ll be paid out the returns from your wager. If you’ve got a specific horse in mind for the 2022 Kentucky Derby, then you don’t want to miss out on this one.

3. DRF Bets Deposit Match + Free Bet



First things first, anyone who registers for an account with the online racebook receives a $10 free bet. A great start to life with DRF bets, right? In addition, DRF Bets offers a 100% first deposit bonus worth $250. New users who register and deposit exactly $250 receive an extra $250 in bonus cash.

To claim the bonus, you’ll need to deposit the $250 within 14 days of registering. Then you’ll have 14 days to wager your bonus funds. DRF Bets will revoke any of the bonus you haven’t used by that time.

4. AmWager



The AmWager new customer offer is a first deposit match up to $150. This means if you deposit $150 on your first time depositing, AmWager will match that deposit in free bets. This is a great promo if you’ve got a couple of horses in mind for the Derby.

The beauty of this promo is that you do not have to deposit $150, so if you deposited $50, you would receive $50. However, to get the maximum bonus, new customers would have to deposit $150 to receive $150 in free bets.