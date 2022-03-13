The Best DC Betting Sites – March 2022

Commercial content. 21+.



Sports betting in DC has been legal online/on mobile and in retail settings since September 2021, though strict location rules apply. Check out the best betting sites for bettors in the District of Columbia.

DC Sports Betting Sites

DC Sports Betting



Despite Mayor Muriel Bowser swiftly signing off on a bill to legalize sports betting in January 2019, a mixture of logistics and the Covid-19 pandemic held live betting back until summer 2020.

In keeping with its unique status among US states, the Capital of Columbia has some uniquely prescriptive sports betting laws. Wagering on sports is fully legal online, on mobile and at specific retail venues, however, this is heavily restricted.

Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel and BetMGM are only licensed at specific sports stadiums in the city, with two-block perimeter zones set up around them for permitted app use.

Caesars partners with the Wizards at Capital One Arena, BetMGM have teamed up with the Nationals at Nationals Park and FanDuel’s sportsbook is under construction at Audi Field – home of MLS franchise DC United.

Effectively this allows a wider provision of sports betting to the sole state-owned operator in DC, who can operate across the city’s districts.

Online Sports Betting Yes Mobile Sports Betting Yes Retail Sports Betting Yes Minimum Age 18

DC Sports Betting FAQs



Is sports betting legal in DC?

Sports betting is legal in the District of Columbia after the mayor signed off on a bill at the start of 2019. This bill carries specific rules around where DC bettors can access sportsbooks, whose numbers and locations are restricted.

A select group of operators including BetMGM, Caesars and FanDuel (coming soon to DC) are tied into partnerships with the capital’s pro sports franchises.

They are licensed to operate from their partner’s stadium either via physical terminals or apps. The use of apps extends to a two-block radius outside of each stadium.

Who governs sports betting in DC?



Governance of the sports betting industry is the responsibility of the DC Lottery. The DC Lottery acts as both the regulator for the industry and the only provider permitted to offer online sports betting citywide.

Where can I bet on sports in DC?



If you are betting with one of the approved sportsbooks, Caesars, BetMGM or FanDuel, then you must bet only at the relevant venues.

Caesars is located at the Capital One Arena, BetMGM is found at Nationals Park and FanDuel’s sportsbook is under construction at DC United’s Audi Field.

How old do you have to be to bet in DC?



The minimum legal age to place bets in the District of Columbia is 18. However, this can be raised to 21 if the in-person bets are made at a location like a bar, that sells alcohol.

What sports can I bet on in DC?



All major US sports are available to bet on within the District of Columbia. The extensive list includes football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer.

However, that’s just scratching the surface as sportsbooks cater for many more niche sports in 2022, so expect to find anything from pool to table tennis.

It’s worth noting that DC sports betting law is prohibitive when it comes to wagering on amateur and collegiate sports. The law restricts bettors from placing bets on high school sports, colleges that are located within the city limits, or collegiate events that occur inside the district.

Legal DC online sports betting



Our Top DC Sports betting sites

BetMGM – Fantastic in-play bets FanDuel – Superb app experience Caesars – Highly competitive prices

3. Caesars sportsbook

App Live betting Streaming Same game parlay Refer a friend bonus ✔ ✔ X ✔ ✔

Having acquired the expertise and tech prowess of William Hill sportsbook, it’s no surprise to see Caesars thriving in DC, with their top-class product.

App users in DC can revel in the most comprehensive and bettor friendly rewards system available statewide and nationally.

Whether your wagers win or lose, every qualifying bet you make earns you reward credits towards bonuses, sports tickets, dining, getaways and VIP experiences.

As well as this huge customer loyalty play from the US gambling giants, their pre-game and live event odds are consistently among the most generous in DC. Caesars really is a big betting destination when it comes to the District of Columbia.

2. FanDuel (coming soon)



App Live betting Streaming Same game parlay Refer a friend bonus ✔ ✔ X ✔ ✔

With their sportsbook license approved and construction underway on the physical FanDuel hub at Audi Arena, DC sports bettors are in for a treat.

FanDuel brings an all-star sportsbook product to the capital city. With a mixture of their ultra-slick app experience, hugely popular Daily Fantasy Sports bets and a huge range of sports and promotions to bet on, FanDuel is bound to be a stone-cold hit.

New customers to this powerhouse wagering platform are also offered one of the most generous welcome bonuses on the US market. Once the FanDuel sportsbook has launched, a risk-free bet of up to $1000 can be redeemed after registration.

If you belong to the masses of Daily Fantasy Sports fans, then there is simply no looking beyond the FanDuel sportsbook app in the District of Columbia.

1. BetMGM

App Live betting Streaming Same game parlay Refer a friend bonus ✔ ✔ X ✔ ✔

It’s fair to call BetMGM the cream of the crop when it comes to DC sports betting. You can sample the app’s many delights within a few blocks of the Washington Nationals home stadium of National Park.

Among BetMGM’s highlights are the sheer number of offers in their extensive carousel. Players can choose from a daily refill of same-game parlays with attractive odds on all major sports, from NHL action through to Champions League soccer goalscorer boosts.

BetMGM boasts an impressive range of promos and cover all the most popular lines as well, such as NBA points totals and moneyline wagers.

As well as this comprehensive list of markets across all main sports, there’s also an extensive range of bets and promos on almost any sports, from MMA to NASCAR.

New customers are welcomed with a hugely competitive sign-up bonus and their friend-referral bonus is right up in terms of the same industry incentives offered by the competition.

DC Sports Betting Promo Codes



Retail Sportsbooks open in DC



As DC laws are tight around the provision of sports betting, operators other than the state-sponsored sportsbook are required to have a physical hub. Each of these sports stadia also has a two-block radius set around them for legal wagering on the relevant apps.

Sportsbook Location BetMGM Nationals Park FanDuel (Coming soon) Audi Field Caesars Capital One Arena

Latest DC Sports Betting News



BetMGM launched their retail sportsbook at Nationals Park on Feb. 1, which is open daily for business at the home of the Washington Nationals. This represents a significant step for BetMGM’s place on the DC betting map, as a leading commercial operator in the nation’s capital.

The ability for bettors to visit this location for in-person wagering is sure to boost BetMGM’s handle considerably.

In BetMGM’s slipstream are FanDuel. The DFS innovator will be looking to open their physical sportsbook at Audi Field – home of DC United – as soon as possible in 2022.

Bets made through their cutting-edge app can already be placed within a regulated two-block radius around Audi Field while the retail sportsbook is completed.

Meanwhile, the combined popularity of the three commercial operators in favor of the state-run sportsbook continues to be reflected in the significantly higher revenues of Caesars, BetMGM and FanDuel.

By handle alone, it’s Caesars who lead the way, having established their physical sportsbook at the Capital One Arena first. Caesars onsite sportsbook is 18,000 square feet and contains 17 betting windows and 12 betting kiosks.

The history of DC Sports Betting



Following the landmark PASPA repealing in 2018, the Sports Wagering Lottery Amendment Act of 2018 is passed to the DC City Council for consideration. The bill calling for the legalization of both online and retail sports betting installs the DC Lottery as the chief operator and regulator.

Three amendments are added to the bill before it makes its way onto the mayor’s desk, where Mayor Bowser wastes little time signing it off. Due to the unique governmental infrastructure of Washington, DC, approval of the US Congress is needed before the bill becomes law in the district.

This is duly granted at Federal level, however, the Covid 19 pandemic puts paid to any live commercial sportsbook launches until Caesars sportsbook makes it home at the Capital One Arena in July 2020.

In cahoots with William Hill, the Caesars app goes live in December 2020 before BetMGM is able to open its digital doors to DC bettors a year later.

FanDuel is next up to be licensed, amid growing criticism of the DC Lottery run sportsbook’s performance. DC law currently states that a maximum of five commercial sportsbook’s will be allowed a slice of the action.

Other big-name operators have applications to the DC Lottery that are still being considered.

DC Sports Teams to bet on



Washington DC’s rich concentration and history of sports teams are disproportionate to its small geographical size. Although not technically a state, the metropolitan area of DC is the historical home of many famous and successful names.

Most prevalent of those are the renamed football team, Washington Commanders. The Washington franchise has picked up three Super Bowls.

Indeed, all the other DC-based pro franchises spanning NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS and can point to scooping the biggest prizes in their respective sports. In the case of the Washington Capitals and Washington Nationals, those glories arrived very recently too.

Washington Commanders



This franchise’s glory days came under a different name and in a different era. Those halcyon days were from 1982 – to 1992, which saw the FedExField outfit claim three Super Bowls and make another final.

Over 12 seasons with the then-named Redskins, head coach Joe Gibbs carved out his reputation as one of the game’s greatest coaches. Gibbs is still the only head coach to have won Super Bowls with three different starting quarterbacks.

Those with even longer memories will rightly call out a pair of early championships being won in 1932 and 1943 by the Burgundy and Gold.

Some of the most famous players to pull on the famous jersey include quarterback Joe Theismann, who led his team to one Super Bowl triumph and another showpiece appearance.

Washington Capitals



With a Stanley Cup and Presidents Cup double in 2017-18, Caps fans have had plenty to shout about in recent times. That five-game Stanley Cup triumph over the Vegas Golden Knights avenged the DC franchise’s 4-0 clean sweep by Detroit Red Wings 20 years beforehand.

In that same near-miss season in ‘97-98 the Capitals also made NHL history when three of their veteran stars, Dale Hunter, Adam Oates and Phil Housely all scored their 1000th career points.

Although ultimately ending in Stanley Cup heartbreak, that season also coincided with the opening of the Capital One Arena in DC and topped off 14 consecutive appearances in the playoffs.

Doubling up as the home of the Washington Wizards, the Capital One Arena has proved a first-class venue for the city’s sports franchises and now houses Caesars Sportsbook for the entertainment of DC sports bettors.

Perhaps the Caps greatest ever player is Alexander Ovechkin who still captains the side. The deadly accurate Russian winger’s list of individual awards and over 700 career goals are testament to Ovechkin’s Hall-Of-Fame status.

Washington Wizards



The Wizards most productive period to date was the 1970s. The late, great Wes Unseld Sr. was right at the heart of this golden era in DC basketball history.

Unseld became only the second player in NBA history to win Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player in his debut season for the then Baltimore Bullets.

As the franchise moved from Baltimore to Washington (and was renamed another two times) Unseld remained to pull the strings from center, leading his team to the NBA Championship in 1978.

Fellow teammate and three-time All-Star Phil Chenier is another to have had their Wizards jersey retired following the team’s rise to the top of the game, which should have yielded more championships from four finals appearances.

It’s been a more painful period for Wizards fans in the modern era, although they’ll be hoping that the appointment of Wes Unseld Jr. as head coach for the beginning of the ‘21-22 season can initiate a path back to the playoffs.

Washington Nationals



Nationals fans who witnessed the franchise’s first World Series win in 2019, will never forget this long-awaited, fairytale triumph.

Going into the regular season no one gave the team a chance of going all the way, while a postseason place still seemed like a big target.

Those savvy enough to have placed a wager at the beginning of the regular season will probably never forget this gloriously improbable campaign either.

A closely contested 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers set the playoff wheels in motion.

Once they had propelled themselves into the NCLS game for the first time, thanks to a five-game win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, the dream started to become reality. The St Louis Cardinals and ultimately the Houston Astros were defeated to reel in the World Series.

With the Covid-pandemic and several star players traded since GM Mike Rizzo has been tasked with rebuilding the team.

DC United



One of the most successful franchises in MLS history, DC United did some fine work to keep the capital’s sports teams on the US map between the mid-90s and the late noughties.

The Audi Field outfit managed to secure the first two MLS Cups under Bruce Arena’s leadership and then scooped another just two seasons later in 1998.

They currently have four MLS Cups; four Supporters’ Shields and three USA Cups since the MLS was re-chartered in 1996.

Among the star names to have graced the Audi Field grass is record goalscorer Jaime Moreno who netted 131 in 329 games for United, as they hoarded titles in the early days.

However, the signing of England and Manchester United superstar Wayne Rooney heading into the 2018 season didn’t quite spark the success that was hoped for.

Rooney finished top scorer in two consecutive campaigns, but United failed to navigate the first round of the playoffs or win any other silverware in his capital stint.