The Bengals QB’s best gameday looks

Joe Burrow is arguably one of the best-dressed stars in the NFL. The Bengals quarterback has shown off his fashionable threads all season, and Sunday was no exception.

After the LSU alum and his team clinched a Super Bowl 2022 berth – the team’s third in franchise history – Burrow sported a black turtleneck and a diamond “JB9” chain, telling reporters Sunday, “I make too much money” to wear fake diamonds.

Although Burrow stuck mostly to custom suits during his rookie campaign in 2020, the 25-year-old has started experimenting with more casual looks, becoming something of a fashion icon in the process.

Here are some of Burrow’s best outfits.

Jan. 30 — Bengals cement a Super Bowl berth

Burrow strutted into the AFC Championship contest against the Chiefs ready to defeat Patrick Mahomes not just in the game itself, but in a style showdown as well.

Wearing a black turtleneck, Buffs sunglasses, and a Joe Namath-esque gray winter jacket with hearts all over it, Burrow looked like a million bucks. He added the finishing touch in the form of his “JB9” chain.

Jan. 16 — Bengals defeat Raiders in AFC wild-card matchup

The first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has been a long fan of Buffs, a kind of rimless sunglasses popularized in the Detroit hip-hop scene.

In fact, following the Bengals’ victory over the Raiders in AFC wild-card round, Burrow debuted a pair of Cartier shades in his postgame interview. The quarterback said there was no message behind the look, simply stating, “I just think they’re pretty cool, what do you think?”

Unsurprisingly, Burrow’s attire blew up on social media with Cincy Shirts designing a pop-art inspired tee of Burrow wearing the shades titled, “Joey Warhol.” Cincinnati staple Skyline Chili jumped into the discourse, tweeting a picture of their famous cheese-smothered hotdogs wearing their own pair of Buffs.

Jan. 2 — AFC North title-clincher

Before Sunday’s AFC Championship game, Cincinnati faced Kansas City late in the regular season. For the Jan. 2, matchup, Burrow wore a T-shirt featuring the Bengals’ top receivers, Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, and Tee Higgins. He capped off the casual look with a white beanie, a cream motorcycle jacket, black jeans and a fresh pair of lavender Nikes.

Two weeks later, Chase was spotted during the wild-card round repping his quarterback on a shirt that featured multiple pictures of Burrow on it.

Oct. 24 — Massive win over the Ravens

In one of his more risky fashion moves, Joe Cool rolled up the Bengals’ game against the Ravens wearing a pale green checkered suit that boasted two white racing stripes down the sides of his pant legs.

To complete the gameday ensemble, Burrow added a pair of dark green Nikes with red accents, as well as a brown leather bag. Cincinnati went on to defeat Baltimore, 41-17.

Nov. 22 2020 — Loss to the Washington Football Team

Burrow has not been quiet about his love of “SpongeBob Squarepants.” In fact, he’s worn Vans sneakers and socks with the cartoon sponge on them. And let’s not forget a Dec. 26, 2021, press conference, when Burrow wore a Krusty Krab sweatshirt with a Santa hat to celebrate the holidays. Additionally, he’s had two custom suits inspired by the Nickelodeon show made.

But before the Bengals’ Week 11 matchup against the Washington Football Team in 2020, the quarterback modeled his new SpongeBob-inspired suit. Created by Hellman Retail group, the “bold purple windowpane suit with a SpongeBob twist” is chic twist on the cartoon. Burrow polished off the ensemble with a pocket square that had SpongeBob printed on it.

“I was scared of everything growing up,” Burrow told reporters in November. “I still don’t like scary movies. I don’t like haunted houses or anything like that. I couldn’t watch ‘Harry Potter,’ ‘Lord of the Rings,’ ‘House.’ I was strictly a ‘SpongeBob,’ Disney Channel, Nickelodeon kind of guy.”

Burrow and the Bengals will take on the Rams during the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13. It’s not guaranteed that Cincinnati will take home its first Vince Lombardi Trophy since 1988, but it is guaranteed that Joe Burrow’s ‘fit will be serving.