The Bengals could be moving on from Joe Mixon

Joe Mixon’s Bengals future is up in the air.

Cincinnati director of player personnel Duke Tobin insinuated the organization isn’t sure if the star running back will be back for the 2023 season.

“Joe has been a vital part of our team, He’s been a successful part of our team,” Tobin said Tuesday told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. “Again, I’m not gonna predict the offseason because I don’t have the answers.”

Tobin turned to NBC’s hit comedy “The Office” for a little help explaining.

“In the words of the great Kevin Malone,” he said, “‘I don’t know.’”

The Bengals’ season ended in a disappointing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 AFC Championship game.

Mixon is expected to make almost $13 million in 2023 and is coming off a season with a significant statistical drop compared to 2021.

He rushed for 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021 and only 814 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022.

The 26-year-old also had an arrest warrant dropped earlier this month.





Joe Mixon’s Bengals future is suddenly in question. Getty Images





Mixon’s stats took a downturn in 2022. USA TODAY Sports

“We’ll all see as the offseason goes, what we’re able to get done and how the resources are spread around,” Tobin continued. “But Joe’s been a vital part of our team, a successful part, a contributing part.

“And my job is to try to keep as many of those pieces around as we can.”

If he were to return, Mixon would most likely be taking a decent pay cut.

The team has a whopping 15 unrestricted free agents and with Joe Burrow’s rookie contract expiring after next season, the team has to be frugal with its $35 million in cap space.

Head coach Zac Taylor had good things to say about Mixon but understands the tough situation they are in.

“I think [Mixon] has given us great juice. He’s been a really good weapon for us and was voted a captain this year by the team,” Taylor said. “I think it’s really hard to predict what we’re going to do going forward.”

One player Cincy won’t be moving on from is wide receiver Tee Higgins, who got a vote of confidence on Tuesday.

“I’m not in the business of making other teams better. I’m in the business of making the Cincinnati Bengals better,” Tobin said. “And so, trading Tee Higgins is not on my mind.