The battle between Cardinals and Brewers

The Post’s Mark W. Sanchez previews the NL Central.

1. St. Louis Cardinals

O/U wins: 89.5

Key player: Willson Contreras. After 19 years of brilliance from Yadier Molina, the catching torch has been passed. Contreras, the former Cubs All-Star, has faced questions about his defense and game-calling, which were hallmarks of Molina’s Hall of Fame career. Can Contreras hit enough to compensate for the defensive drop-off?

Player who’ll need to step up: Jack Flaherty. The Cardinals’ rotation is deep on major league talent, but shallow on aces. If Flaherty returns to form and health, he has the stuff to be a No. 1. He was the Cardinals ace in 2019, when he pitched to a 2.75 ERA and finished fourth in Cy Young voting, but injuries have struck in the years since. The righty pitched just 36 innings last season due to persistent shoulder issues.

Name you’ll get to know: Jordan Walker. The top prospect has only hit wherever the Cardinals have placed him, including tearing up Double-A pitching last year (.898 OPS, 19 homers, 22 steals). A natural third baseman who has been moved to the outfield because of Nolan Arenado, Walker is just 20 and will debut before he legally can drink.





Louis Cardinals left fielder Jordan Walker hits a RBI single during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field. USA TODAY Sports

Biggest question mark: Rotation health. Flaherty dealt with starts and stops all of last season. Steven Matz pitched just 48 innings because of shoulder and knee issues. Miles Mikolas broke through for a strong, healthy season, but Tommy John surgery and several injuries mostly wiped away his 2020-21. Adam Wainwright will turn 42 in August. The Cardinals’ rotation depth will be tested.

How it’ll go down: It’s hard to bet against Paul Goldschmidt and Arenado. The Cardinals’ strong lineup and defense should be enough to fend off all challengers in a weak division.

2. Milwaukee Brewers

O/U wins: 85.5

Key player: Freddy Peralta. The Brewers can expect greatness from the top of their rotation, with Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff repeatedly hunting for Cy Young awards. But Milwaukee’s power would be upgraded to a superpower if Peralta becomes a third ace. The righty dealt with various injuries last season, including a lat strain that kept him sidelined two months, but in 2021 he was an All-Star with a 2.81 ERA.

Player who’ll need to step up: Christian Yelich. Maybe the outfielder will never again approximate the superstar he was in 2018 and 2019. But if the Brewers want to return to the postseason after they missed the playoffs last year, a stronger season from Yelich would be crucial. In a mostly healthy 2022 season, he had 14 home runs with a .738 OPS — decent, if pedestrian, numbers. At 31, can Yelich turn back the clock?





Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta throws during the first inning of a spring training game against the San Francisco Giants. AP

Name you’ll get to know: Garrett Mitchell. With Tyrone Taylor out for at least the first month of the season, Mitchell likely will open as the starting center fielder. The speed demon cracked into the majors for 28 games last season and swiped eight bases without being caught. The 24-year-old is more of a defensive weapon than an offensive threat, but he hit well (.312 average) in his first taste of the majors.

Biggest question mark: Can they hit enough? The starting pitching will be there, and the bullpen (now led by Devin Williams) is thin but powerful. Milwaukee dealt Hunter Renfroe this offseason and is banking on at least one young outfield prospect (Mitchell, Sal Frelick and Joey Wiemer) emerging. New catcher William Contreras will help.

How it’ll go down: The Brewers can pitch their way into contention, but the front office and ownership have not shown much willingness to put a good team over the top (especially after the deadline trade of Josh Hader last year).

3. Chicago Cubs

O/U wins: 77.5

Key player: Dansby Swanson. The former Braves shortstop grew into a star last season, when he smacked 25 home runs, won a Gold Glove and then got paid (7 years, $177 million) like a star. Swanson is now the face of a franchise that is trying to go from rebuilding to contending and will ask Swanson to be its best player. Can Swanson cement himself as not just a solid shortstop but a difference-maker?

Player who’ll need to step up: Cody Bellinger. After a pair of confounding seasons, the Dodgers gave up on the 2019 MVP, who seemingly lost the ability to hit. Bellinger, who has batted a combined .193 over the past two seasons, was non-tendered and landed in Chicago, where at least he should be an excellent center fielder. But if Bellinger, who has cited a shoulder injury that has bothered him the past two years, taps into his younger self, the Cubs would have a bargain.





Cody Bellinger watches a long foul ball during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox. AP

Name you’ll get to know: Hayden Wesneski. Yankees fans already know the name. Wesneski, a righty prospect, was flipped at the deadline last year for reliever Scott Effross and pitched well (2.18 ERA) in his first six major league games. The 25-year-old had a strong spring and could stick in the rotation.

Biggest question mark: Do the Cubs have enough top-level talent? Swanson, Ian Happ and Trey Mancini can hit, but none produce at a superstar level. Marcus Stroman, Jameson Taillon, Drew Smyly and Justin Steele can pitch, but none is an ace. David Ross’ group does not have much starpower.

How it’ll go down: The Cubs spent enough this offseason to be interesting, but not enough to be much beyond that. They are better than last year’s 74-win outfit, but not worthy of contention yet.

4. Pittsburgh Pirates

O/U wins: 67.5

Key player: Oneil Cruz. Last year, the electric shortstop flashed elite potential, both with his swings and his throws. This season, Pittsburgh hopes the flashes become sustained. Cruz crushed 17 home runs and stole 10 bases in 87 games last season and already has stated he wants to go 30-30 this year. The 6-foot-7 talent is the Pirates’ present and future.

Player who’ll need to step up: Ke’Bryan Hayes. The Pirates locked up Hayes for eight years and $70 million before last season, anticipating a breakout that didn’t come. Hayes, who is a great defender at third base, was hampered by a back injury and posted just a .659 OPS in 136 games. If he can learn to turn some of his hard ground balls into hard fly balls, the 26-year-old could break through.

Name you’ll get to know: Endy Rodriguez, a name that could haunt the Mets. Rodriguez has blossomed in the Pittsburgh system since the Mets traded him in the 2021 deal that brought Joey Lucchesi to Queens. Rodriguez, a 22-year-old catcher and first baseman, touched Triple-A last season during a breakout campaign in which he had a .996 OPS with 25 homers.





Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller throws a pitch against the New York Yankees in the first inning during spring training. USA TODAY Sports

Biggest question mark: How much can the Pirates cash in at the trade deadline? Veteran starters Rich Hill and Vince Velasquez could have markets, and outfield standout Bryan Reynolds has been pushing for a trade for months. Andrew McCutchen, Carlos Santana and Ji-man Choi also could draw interest.

How it’ll go down: The Pirates have taken steps toward mediocrity, which qualifies as significant improvement. If Cruz and young rotation members Mitch Keller and Roansy Contreras develop well, the season would be a success.

5. Cincinnati Reds

O/U wins: 65.5

Key player: Hunter Greene. This season will be about Cincinnati’s potential, and few have more potential than the flame-throwing righty. Greene teased brilliance last season, when the rookie kept hitting potholes and kept making adjustments that paid off in the second half. The 2017 second-overall pick pitched to a 1.02 ERA in his last six starts. If he has turned a corner, Greene could be an All-Star and ace.

Player who’ll need to step up: Jonathan India. The infielder followed up an excellent, Rookie of the Year season in 2021 with a step back last season, when virtually all of his numbers dipped. He missed significant time with hamstring and leg injuries that might have been to blame. He has looked healthy and strong this spring.

Name you’ll get to know: Elly De La Cruz. The 6-foot-5, dynamic, five-tooled shortstop already is hearing comparisons to Pittsburgh’s Oneil Cruz. De La Cruz is just 21, but is expected to start the season in Triple-A after tearing up the minors last season, when he crushed 31 home runs and stole 47 bases in 121 games.

Biggest question mark: What happens to Joey Votto? The 39-year-old has only known life with the Reds, with whom he is entering the final season of a 10-year, $225 million deal. He is coming off the worst season of his career (and left shoulder surgery last August that could partly explain his plunge). If he hits well for a team going nowhere, would the Reds trade the slugger during his 17th season in Cincinnati?





Joey Votto takes batting practice during a spring training workout at Goodyear Ballpark. Getty Images

How it’ll go down: With the help of many trades — notably sending Luis Castillo to Seattle — the Reds have reloaded their system and will have plenty of talent to play with. But in 2023 at least, they will be far more interesting than good.