Texas vs. Xavier pick, odds

The best offense in the Big East won’t showcase anything the Longhorns haven’t seen before.

How to watch Texas vs. Xavier

Gametime: 9:45 p.m. Eastern

TV: CBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live app, fuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV

Betting on College Basketball?

Texas (-4.5) over Xavier

Texas is riding six straight wins — opponents averaged 58.2 points, as the Longhorns failed to lose one game against the spread — most recently limiting Penn State’s explosive attack.

That was preceded by a pair of blowout wins over top-seeded Kansas.

<br />

Earlier in the season, the Longhorns handed the nation’s best offense (Gonzaga) a 19-point loss and held Creighton nearly 10 points below its season average.

Texas’ deep lineup of scorers shouldn’t have much trouble putting up points, but it is defense that will win the day.