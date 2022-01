Texas Tech upsets Baylor, ending Bears’ 21-game win streak

Bryson Williams scored 13 points, including a contested jumper with 46 seconds remaining, and Davion Warren canned two clutch free throws in the closing seconds as No. 19 Texas Tech took down No. 1 Baylor 65-62 on Tuesday in a Big 12 Conference slugfest in Waco, Texas.

Baylor (15-1, 3-1 Big 12) was the only remaining unbeaten team in Division I. The Red Raiders snapped Baylor’s nation-leading 21-game winning streak and earned their second victory over a top-six team in the past four days, after beating Kansas at home on Saturday.

The Red Raiders (12-3, 2-1) were down by five at halftime but roared back to take the lead midway through the second half and used a 10-2 run to go up 59-52 after a 3-pointer by Kevin McCullar Jr. with 2:39 to play. Baylor responded with five straight points by Adam Flagler before Tech’s Adonis Arms added to the lead with a thundering dunk with 1:24 remaining.

Texas Tech guard Adonis Arms celebrates with a teammate after they defeated No. 1 Baylor in a game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Waco, Texas. AP

Williams then hit his crucial jumper to expand the Texas Tech lead to six points. The Bears’ James Akinjo sank a 3-pointer 12 seconds later and two free throws with 27.6 seconds left.

Warren made his free throws with 19.4 seconds to play, pushing the Red Raiders’ lead back to three points. Akinjo then missed a contested 3-pointer with one second left that would have tied the game.

Arms led the Red Raiders with 14 points while Kevin Obanor had 13, McCullar added 12 and Clarence Nadolny scored 11 for Texas Tech., which has won four of its past five games. The Red Raiders played without leading scorer Terrence Shannon (back injury) for the sixth straight contest.

Flagler and Akinjo paced the Bears with 17 points each, with LJ Cryer hitting for 10 and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua taking 10 rebounds for Baylor.

Texas Tech guard Adonis Arms drives against Baylor guard Matthew Mayer during the first half of a game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Waco, Texas. AP

The Bears used a 12-0 run over a nearly five-minute span of the first half capped by jumper by Matthew Mayer to build a 21-7 lead at the 10:21 mark. Baylor expanded its advantage to 15 points on two occasions, the second of which staked it to a 31-16 lead with 6:13 to play in the half.

But the Red Raiders answered, scoring the final 10 points of the half while forcing four Baylor turnovers to pull to 31-26 at the break.

Flagler’s 12 points paced all scorers at halftime. Nadolny and Arms scored six points each to lead the Red Raiders in the first half.

Tech tied the game at 33 on a three-point play by Williams a minute and a half into the second half and took its first lead on a free throw by Nadolny with 9:52 to play.