Texas QB Quinn Ewers to miss 4-6 weeks with shoulder injury

Quinn Ewers will be out at least until the Red River rivalry.

The Texas quarterback suffered an SC sprain to his left shoulder on Saturday, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel, and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks. Ewers left the Longhorns’ game against Alabama and reportedly had an MRI exam on Saturday.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will miss 4-6 weeks with a shoulder injury. Getty Images

That means it will be Hudson Card under center for Texas against UTSA, Texas Tech and West Virginia, with potential for his stint to extend further into Big 12 play. Texas will play rival Oklahoma on Oct. 8 at the Cotton Bowl.

Ewers had impressed against Alabama, going 9-for-12 with 134 yards before getting hurt. Card was 14-of-22 for 158 yards, keeping Texas in the game, though the Longhorns eventually lost, 20-19.

Card, a sophomore, threw five touchdowns and one interception last season, playing in seven games.

Ewers, a former five-star and the No. 1 recruit in the country in 2021, transferred to Texas after spending last season as a backup at Ohio State.