Texas A&M vs. Appalachian State prediction: College football picks today

Appalachian State played one of the wildest games you’ll ever see in its 63-61 loss to North Carolina in Week 1. But even that ridiculous final score doesn’t come close to doing the game justice.

The Mountaineers now head to Kyle Field as 16.5-point underdogs against Texas A&M. The game features a total of 53.5.

Bettors often will look for spots at which the market overreacts to what we saw in Week 1. Perhaps a team with a lot of hype will underwhelm or a team with low expectations will pull a stunner.

In this case, we’re seeing a bit of an over-adjustment thanks to the circus that App State participated in last Saturday. And while quarterback Chase Brice had his way against a pedestrian UNC defense, he won’t have such an easy time against a dynamite Texas A&M secondary.



On the other side of the ball, the Mountaineers’ defense may not get overrun as it did in Week 1, because the Aggies are breaking in a new quarterback and have plenty of questions to answer in the trenches. Texas A&M posted a 31-0 shutout in Week 1, but that came against an FCS opponent (Sam Houston State), so there’s not all that much to take from that result.

Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher has a reputation as a conservative coach, and his teams are 78-61-2 (56.1 percent) to the Under. Look for that trend to continue on Saturday.

Texas A&M vs. Appalachian State pick

Under 54 (BetMGM)