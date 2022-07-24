Texans rookie John Metchie III reveals leukemia diagnosis

Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III announced Sunday that he has been diagnosed with leukemia.

Metchie, 22, was coming off a torn ACL he suffered with Alabama in December.

“Recently I was diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), the most curable form of Leukemia,” Metchie said in a statement released by the Texans.

Texans rookie receiver John Metchie III announced Sunday he’s been diagnosed with leukemia. AP

John Metchie III during Texans rookie minicamp on May 13, 2022. AP

“I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time. As a result of this diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season. My main focus will be on my health and recovery. Thank you in advance for your support and well-wishes. I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever. God bless.”

Metchie was supposed to be a high draft pick before tearing up his knee in the SEC championship game in December. Prior to the injury, he had produced 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Texans traded up to take him with the 44th overall pick in the draft. Prior to the diagnosis, Metchie said he was planning to be ready for training camp. But now, he isn’t expecting to play at all this coming year.