Terry Bradshaw’s Oklahoma ranch returns for sale for $22.5M

Terry Bradshaw has listed his 744-acre Oklahoma ranch for a whopping $22.5 million — a move that comes following rumored health concerns.

The NFL Hall of Famer first attempted to put the estate on sale in 2014 for $10.8 million in exchange for a smaller abode. But it remained on the market until 2016. It has now hit the market once again, after the family has been “inundated with requests to sell,” according to a statement from Icon Global, which holds the listing.

What’s more, a recent purchase of the property, which overlooks the Red River, fell through, according to the Dallas Morning News.

“Unfortunately, despite a series of contract extensions after repeated assurances and promises from the buyer, as well as his agents and other representatives, the buyer sadly failed to follow through, perform, fund and close the transaction,” Icon Global’s Bernard Uechtritz told the outlet. “So as of today, the entire ranch is back on the market, and it’s now not a matter of if it will sell but to whom.”

The main residence comprises six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Icon Global

The great room. Icon Global

The kitchen and breakfast area. Icon Global

The family room. Icon Global

The pool and spa. Icon Global

Located in Southern Oklahoma, the spread currently operates as a working equestrian and cattle ranch with riding trails throughout the property.

“The property and facilities are a turnkey-ready proposition for a major equestrian player in the horse business or continued use as a cattle or private recreational ranch,” Uechtritz added. “The ranch is an hour from Dallas and Fort Worth.”

Spanning 8,600 square feet, the main house has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Interior features include a four brick stone fireplaces, and Control4 and Sonos systems.

Exterior features include an outdoor patio which spreads roughly 1,000 square feet with a full kitchen, a bar, a fireplace, a hot sauna and a fire pit. There is also an expansive pool and a stone dog house with a fenced area for dogs.

The show barn. Icon Global

The 12 stallion barn. Icon Global

The premier ranch consists of 744 acres of land. Icon Global

The property features eight small lakes. Icon Global

The property also comes with an additional 2,600-square-foot manager’s house and a four-bedroom bunkhouse. Icon Global

Additional features include eight small lakes, horse facilities that include a 12-stall stallion barn with a wash/groom area, a 2,600-square-foot manager’s house and a four-bedroom bunkhouse.

“[My wife] Tammy and I are both sad to leave this great big ranch and our wonderful home, which has been our idyllic retreat of so many years; however, it is time that we slowed down a little, freeing us up to travel more as well as enjoy new grandchildren, family and other interests,” Bradshaw told the Dallas Morning News.

On Sunday, Bradshaw made his usual appearance on “Fox NFL Sunday,” which he has co-hosted since its inception in 1994 — but this time viewers took notice to his apparent struggle on camera.

Terry Bradshaw seemingly in pain while hosting “Fox NFL Sunday” on Sept. 25. Twitter

The former quarterback, 74, was seen slurring his words and forgetting his train of thought. Fans quickly took to social media to express their concern.

The NFL legend, who won four Super Bowl titles in a six-year period with the Pittsburgh Steelers, appeared to “be wincing in pain,” noted Steelernation.com. “He did not seem comfortable and it didn’t go unnoticed on Twitter.”

The Post has reached out to Bradshaw’s reps for comment.