Terry Bradshaw jokes about dying on-air: ‘Think about the ratings’

PHOENIX — Terry Bradshaw is willing to be a showman to his very last breath.

Literally.

The 74-year-old Bradshaw spoke to reporters at Fox Sports media day in advance of their broadcast of Super Bowl 2023, and expressed a willingness to drop dead on the program.

“I told Fox, if I could just die on the show, think about the ratings, right? Are we not about ratings? That’d be huge,” he said. “Not only that, it’d be a huge carryover. All the networks would be saying that Bradshaw died on the Fox NFL show. Can you imagine the huge stuff? And maybe I get a huge statue out front.”

Bradshaw was communicating in a joking manner, but there was an element of truth to the idea that he does not want to step away.

“But I want to do it, if I keep my health together, I love what I’m doing,” Bradshaw said. “But we all get old. We all get kicked out. I’m not looking over my shoulder, but [Tom] Brady is coming in.”

Bradshaw revealed in October that he battled two different forms of cancer — bladder and skin — before being diagnosed as cancer-free.

The Post asked him about his current health status on Tuesday.





Terry Bradshaw on the Fox set for the NFC Championship game on Jan. 29, 2023. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images





Terry Bradshaw with his wife Tammy. Getty Images for PXG





Terry Bradshaw (c.) with the “Fox NFL Sunday” crew. The Washington Post via Getty Images

“I’m good,” he said. “I just left the hospital [Monday]. I had another treatment. Got no sleep. Got up at 1 a.m., drove to New York and came out here. I’m a little beat today, but I’m good. Cancer-free.”

He reiterated that he had no intention of retiring from broadcasting soon — or ever.

“What would happen with the studio?” he asked. “Who would take my place? That’s not ever going to happen.”