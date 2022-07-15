Terry Bradshaw goes viral for roasting Illinois-based Walmart

Terry Bradshaw has endured for so long as a TV star in part because he is an everyman.

That quality was on display in a recent social media video, where he lambasted the service of a Walmart in central Illinois.

Terry Bradshaw lambasted a Walmart in Springfield, Il. for poor customer service. Screengrab

The legendary former four-time Super Bowl champion quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers and longtime Fox Sports NFL analyst was in the state’s capital of Springfield for a horse show, and went to a Walmart to buy his granddaughter, Kaydence, a bicycle as a reward for competing.

“We couldn’t get anybody to wait on us,” Bradshaw said. “We stopped three people to ask them if they’d help us buy this bike — we’d [already] picked it out — [and] we even eventually got it down from the top.”

Bradshaw said they finally tracked a worker down for help. He called customer service, and it allegedly took them 15 minutes to arrive.

“Now we’re mad,” Bradshaw said, continuing to recount the events.

Then he said that his wife, Tammy, struggled with buying a hair dryer “because they keep them locked up for some reason.”

Bradshaw offered some advice for people who live in Springfield, Illinois: “If you want to buy some stuff, don’t go to Walmart. Go to Target or Home Depot, and see if the service is a little better there. I’m shocked that these people make billions of dollars every year, and yet the service is so bad.”