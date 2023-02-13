Terry Bradshaw accused of fat-shaming Andy Reid after Super Bowl

Terry Bradshaw is under fire again for his quirky comments on the mic.

The Fox Sports NFL analyst is being accused of fat-shaming Chiefs head coach Andy Reid after Kansas City defeated the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl 2023 on Sunday.

During the postgame interview, Bradshaw went overboard with referencing Reid’s weight, telling the coach to “waddle over here” while calling him to the podium.

“Big guy. Let me get the big guy in here,” Bradshaw said to Reid as the 64-year-old coach approached him and Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt. “Come on, waddle over here.”

Bradshaw laughed before moving on with the interview, which he concluded by telling Reid: “Have a cheeseburger on us.”

Reid was good sport throughout the interview, and has joked on occasion about being “a chubby guy.”

Some people on Twitter, though, sounded off about the postgame moment, with one person calling Bradshaw’s comments “disgraceful” and “shameful.”

Another added, “I don’t think the cheeseburger comment crossed the line but ‘waddling over her’ certainly did. I think it may be time for Terry Bradshaw to step down.”





Terry Bradshaw interviewing Chiefs head coach Andy Reid after Kansas City defeated the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Twitter

Reid’s love of cheeseburgers is something the two-time Super Bowl champ has been known for dating back to 1999 in his first season as head coach of the Eagles.

After the Chiefs defeated the 49ers in Super Bowl 2020, Reid said, “I’m going to get the biggest cheeseburger you’ve ever seen.”

He’s referenced cheeseburgers in countless interviews through the years and it has stuck. The coach even cracks jokes about his own figure.





Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on prior to facing the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Getty Images

Ahead of Super Bowl 57, Reid was asked how he takes his coffee, and explained that he doesn’t drink it.

“I just get up and go,” he said. “I got endless energy for a chubby guy.”

Bradshaw has come under fire on a number of occasions for his comments on Fox Sports. In November, the Hall of Fame quarterback faced backlash for a remark he made about suicide on “Fox NFL Sunday.”