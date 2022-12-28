Terrell Owens in contact with Cowboys about NFL return

Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens is eyeing an NFL return after celebrating his 49th birthday earlier this month.

Owens is in contact with a number of NFL teams, but he has his sights set on a return to the Cowboys, according to Sports Illustrated.

“We’ve been in constant communication with [Cowboys owner] Jerry Jones’ office over the last few days about the possibility of him returning to the Cowboys,” Owens’ Houston-based agent, Gregory D.L Daniel, said. “Terrell is ready to contribute and play any role, big or small.

“He’s in outstanding shape. He looks no different than he did years ago. I watched him running routes full-speed with DeSean [Jackson] and he looked great. He didn’t drop a pass.”

Owens worked out with Ravens wide receiver DeSean Jackson this year prior to the 36-year-old Jackson signing with Baltimore.

Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens (81) catches a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 7, 2008 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If signed, Owens, who has been out of the league since 2010, would become the oldest active player in NFL history.

However, a Cowboys-Owens reunion is a long shot, according to NFL Network’s Jane Slater, who reported Wednesday: “He did call Jerry but not happening. As it was described to me ‘last game in 2010 and 49 years old….’.”

Owens played with Dallas for three seasons from 2006-08.

Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens before a 14-10 win over the Washington Redskins on Nov. 16, 2008 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“He most recently ran a 4.5 40-yard dash, which was his warm-up,” Daniel said about Owens’ August dash. “He’s a legend. We want to make history and see him break these records. If anybody can do it, it’s him. His three Ds are desire, dedication and discipline. He embodies that every day, even running hills at 3 a.m. on Christmas morning.”

On Tuesday, Owens took to his Instagram Story to share videos from an outdoor workout in the rain, where he repeated his three Ds motto with the hashtag, “PLAYOFFTO.”

“Out here getting that extra work in,” Owens said before doing uphill sprints. “…Gotta stay ready, you never know. You just never know.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks with Dallas wide receiver Terrell Owens before a game against the Washington Redskins on Sept. 28, 2008 at Texas Stadium in Irving, Texas.

Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens speaks with Owner Jerry Jones during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 5, 2008 at Texas Stadium in Irving, Texas.



Advertisement Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens speaks with Owner Jerry Jones during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 5, 2008 at Texas Stadium in Irving, Texas.



Advertisement

In a separate post, Owens wrote, “This is real time!! WHY NOT if you can still do it?! # PLAYOFFTO.”

He added, “Some may say this is beyond my abilities at the moment but I’m willing to accept that challenge.”

Owens is no stranger to documenting his workouts on social media. In August, he went viral after running a 40-yard dash in under 4.5 seconds while racing against Fan Controlled Football League wide receivers James Harden [not the NBA player] and Andrew Jamiel.

Owens — a six-time Pro Bowler, who was named First Team All-Pro five times — was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. He has caught 1,078 career passes for 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns during 15 seasons in the NFL.

Owens ranks third on the NFL’s all-time list in receiving yards and touchdown catches, as well as eighth in catches.