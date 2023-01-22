Tensions flare between 49ers, Cowboys as Brett Maher warms up

There’s kicking drama for the Cowboys again. And it was only warmups.

Pregame ahead of Sunday’s divisional-round game between Dallas and the 49ers has already featured misses from Brett Maher, a pep talk from owner Jerry Jones and some shenanigans from San Francisco players to try and mess with the Dallas kicker — who missed four extra points in their wild-card round win — even more.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, it “got testy” when Maher tried to navigate his routine.

As punter Bryan Anger crouched and waited for the ball, with Maher paced back for a field-goal attempt, members of the 49ers appeared to walk in his path — with one even stopping to talk to Anger. Special teams coordinator John Fassel and injured long-snapper Jake McQuaide then got involved and tried to clear space for Maher.

Maher still missed his share of kicks, though. The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami reported that Maher missed a 43-yard kick about 20 feet to the right. Then, he sent another to the right after a pair of makes, and later in his session, Jones even went over and spoke with Maher after two more misses.

Jones put one arm around Maher and the other around Anger, addressing the pair for more than 30 seconds before they returned for another kick, according to a video from the Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken.

“I have NEVER seen that before,” Kawakami tweeted.

The Cowboys stuck with Maher after his disastrous performance against the Buccaneers last weekend, but they signed Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad as a cushion during the week. Maher was the first kicker to miss three extra points in a playoff game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, and he added a fourth miss before making his fifth try.

Dallas and San Francisco are meeting for a spot in the NFC Championship game. The winner will travel to Lincoln Financial Field and face the Eagles.