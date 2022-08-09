Tennis career over after US Open

The US Open will be Serena Williams’ final tournament.

Williams announced she was “evolving away from tennis” in a Vogue magazine article that was published on Tuesday morning.

“I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me,” Williams wrote. “A few years ago I quietly started Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm. Soon after that, I started a family. I want to grow that family.”

Williams, who won her first match in over a year on Monday at the National Open in Toronto, confirmed that she would play at the US Open in Flushing Meadows at the end of the month. That will be her last grand slam event.

Williams, 40, has won 23 grand slam titles — the most in the Open Era and one short of Margaret Court’s all-time record.

Serena Williams waves to the crowd at Wimbledon after her loss to Harmony Tan PA Images via Getty Images

“Unfortunately I wasn’t ready to win Wimbledon this year,” wrote Williams, who lost to Harmony Tan in the first round of the All England Club.

“And I don’t know if I will be ready to win New York. But I’m going to try. And the lead-up tournaments will be fun. I know there’s a fan fantasy that I might have tied Margaret that day in London, then maybe beat her record in New York, and then at the trophy ceremony say, ‘See ya!’ I get that. It’s a good fantasy. But I’m not looking for some ceremonial, final on-court moment. I’m terrible at goodbyes, the world’s worst.

“But please know that I am more grateful for you than I can ever express in words. You have carried me to so many wins and so many trophies. I’m going to miss that version of me, that girl who played tennis. And I’m going to miss you.”