Tennessee vs. Michigan odds, prediction: Vols the better team

The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off a strong victory in the first round over Longwood, and will now square of against an eleven-seen Michigan squad led by Juwan Howard. The Wolverines had a strong first showing, defeating Colorado State 75-63.

Round of 32: No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Michigan

How to watch

Gametime: 5:15pm EST

TV: CBS

Live Stream: CBS Sports App, fuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV

Quentin Diboundje of Tennessee goes up for a layup. Getty Images

<br />

Tennessee (-5.5) over Michigan:

It has been more than a month since the Wolverines won back-to-back games. It isn’t likely to happen against the Volunteers, who have lost once since January and won their past four games by an average of nearly 17 points. Hunter Dickinson doesn’t have enough help to do damage against one of the best defenses in the country and Juwan Howard’s mediocre perimeter defense isn’t equipped to keep Tennessee’s multiple 3-point threats quiet.